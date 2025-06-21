BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jun 21, 2025 20:53 IST
Day 3 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 took place on June 21 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Gods Reign moved up to first place with 109 points after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2. The Destro-led squad has claimed two Chicken Dinners and 74 eliminations in their 12 matches. Team 8Bit finished second with 104 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Insane improved their performance on Day 3 and jumped to third place with 95 points.

Inferno Squad came fourth with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners after Day 3 of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. Gods Omen slipped to fifth spot after their disappointing performances on Saturday, as they slipped from first to fifth rank with 89 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Orangutan Gaming bounced back in their last match of Day 3 as the team clinched a huge 29-point Chicken Dinner. The Aaru-led squad moved up to sixth spot with 78 points, including 57 eliminations. Mysterious 4 and Hyderabad Hydras have scored 76 points each and were seventh and eighth, respectively.

Overall standings after Day 3 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

  1. Oneplus Gods Reign - 109 points
  2. iQOO 8Bit - 104 points
  3. Team Insane Esports - 95 points
  4. Rising Inferno Esports - 91 points
  5. Gods Omen - 89 points
  6. iQOO Orangutan - 78 points
  7. Mysterious 4 - 76 points
  8. Hyderabad Hydras - 76 points
  9. 4Merical Esports - 74 points
  10. Learn From Past - 69 points
  11. 4Tr Official - 69 points
  12. iQOO Reckoning - 69 points
  13. Alibaba Raiders - 65 points
  14. 20P Official - 63 points
  15. Volcano Esports - 62 points
  16. Bo7S - 61 points
  17. Infinix True Rippers - 59 points
  18. Wyld Fangs - 59 points
  19. iQOO Soul - 58 points
  20. Troy Tamilan Esports - 56 points
  21. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 50 points
  22. Do Or Die - 43 points
  23. Team Shockwave - 41 points
  24. Jux Esports - 38 points

4Merical Esports ranked ninth with 74 points in their 12 games of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. LEFP and 4TR have secured 69 points each. Reckoning had an average run on Day 3 as the side was 12th with 69 points. Alibaba Raiders and 2OP Officials were 13th and 14th with 65 and 63 points, respectively.

Volcano came 15th with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner. True Rippers struggled on Day 3 and finished 17th with 59 points. Wyld Fangs played aggressively and moved up to 18th with 59 points, including 46 eliminations.

Team Soul ranked 19th with 58 points. They claimed only 10 position points. GodLike failed to improve their performance and came 21st with 50 points. JUX finished 24th with 38 points after Day 3 of the BMPS Semifinals Week 3.

