BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 is all set to take place on June 19. A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups for this stage. Over the course of four days, they will compete for eight coveted spots in the Grand Finals. Each participant will play 16 matches during this period.

The BMPS Semifinals Week 1 took place from June 14 to 17, featuring 32 teams. The top eight from that stage secured their places in the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 advanced to Semifinals Week 2. Several renowned teams, including GodLike, Orangutan, Soul, 8Bit, and Gods Reign, will be competing in this crucial stage.

Participating groups in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Here are the 24 BGMI teams participating in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2:

Group A

Hero Xtreme Godlike iQOO Reckoning Rising Inferno Esports 20P Official 4TR Official Hyderabad Hydras VOLCANO ESPORTS Brotherof7Sisters

Group B

iQOO ORANGUTAN iQOO SOUL Wyld Fangs True Rippers x Infinix OnePlus Gods Reign Jux Esports GODS OMEN 4Merical Esports

Group C

Alibaba Raiders Learn from past Troy Tamilan iQOO8BIT MYSTERIOUS 4 Team Insane Esports DO OR DIE ESPORTS Team Shockwave

How to watch and schedule

Each group will participate in four matches on the opening day of BMPS Semifinals Week 2. These high-octane battles will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the match-wise schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C - 3:45 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and C - 4:25 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B - 5:10 pm IST

Match 4 - Snhok - Groups B and C - 5:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and B - 6:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and C - 7:25 pm IST

In Semifinals Week 1, GodLike Esports missed out on a Grand Finals spot by just a single point. Led by Punk, the team will be determined to secure their place in the next stage through Semifinals Week 2. Orangutan and LEFP also fell short of qualification by a narrow margin.

Team Soul struggled in the early matches of BMPS Semifinals Week 1. However, they improved significantly in their last four games, climbing to 13th place in the overall standings. Meanwhile, Reckoning, 8Bit, and True Rippers had average runs and will look to improve this week.

