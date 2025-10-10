BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 start on October 10 in Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 16 qualified teams will compete across 18 matches. Eight of them qualified through the Semifinals, while the other eight advanced from the Survival Stage.

Ad

The top-performing team will secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Additionally, the top eight will earn the opportunity to compete in the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, where they will face off against four squads from South Korea and four from Japan. The top two from the BMIC will also advance to the PMGC 2025.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 teams that have made it to the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:

Ad

Trending

K9 Esports GodLike Esports Orangutan Team Aryan True Rippers Gods Reign Team Soul White Walkers Nebula Esports Vasista Esports Madkings Esports 8Bit Victores Sumus FS Esports Cincinnati Kids MYSTERIOUS

Schedule and how to watch

Ad

The Rondo map has been added to the Grand Finals lineup, with the first match of Day 1 set to take place on it. The second, third, and fourth encounters will be played on the Erangel map, while the fifth and sixth will be hosted on Miramar. Fans can catch all these battles live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Rondo - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Erangel - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Miramar - 6:55 pm

Ad

K9 Esports showcased their dominance during the BMSD 2025 Semifinals. The team's star players, NinjaBoi, Slug, Omega, and Beast, delivered outstanding performances.

Team GodLike bounced back in the Semifinals following a mediocre run in the Upper Bracket and Quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, True Rippers and Orangutan have maintained consistent form since the beginning of the BMSD 2025. Team Soul, under Nakul’s leadership, also performed well throughout the event. Team Aryan and Gods Reign showed a lot of improvement during the Semifinals.

Nebula Esports made an impressive comeback in the Survival Stage after underwhelming performances in the Quarterfinals. Vasista, Victores Sumus, and FS also stood out during this phase. Team 8Bit had a successful run and will now aim to make a good start to the Grand Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More