BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals is set to take place on October 11. A total of 16 teams are competing in this stage of the tournament. The squads played their first six matches of the phase on October 10. Orangutan, led by Aaru, currently tops the overall rankings.
BMSD 2025 offers one slot for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Additionally, eight teams from the tournament will qualify for the BGMI International Cup 2025, which will also feature four squads each from Japan and South Korea. Two teams from this international event will also earn their place in the PMGC 2025.
Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals
Here are the 16 teams in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:
- K9 Esports
- GodLike Esports
- Orangutan
- Team Aryan
- True Rippers
- Gods Reign
- Team Soul
- White Walkers
- Nebula Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Madkings Esports
- 8Bit
- Victores Sumus
- FS Esports
- Cincinnati Kids
- MYSTERIOUS4
Schedule and where to watch
On Day 2 of the Grand Finals, the first match will be played on the new Rondo map. The second, third, and fourth will take place on Erangel, while the fifth and sixth will be set on Miramar. Fans can watch all these battles live on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.
Here is the schedule for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Rondo - 3:25 pm
- Match 2 - Erangel - 4:05 pm
- Match 3 - Erangel - 4:45 pm
- Match 4 - Erangel - 5:35 pm
- Match 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm
- Match 6 - Miramar - 6:55 pm
Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 1
Orangutan won two of the six matches played on Day 1 of the Grand Finals. The team led the scoreboard with 70 points and 43 eliminations.
Team Soul followed closely with impressive performances, securing second place with 66 points. True Rippers and Nebula finished third and fourth, respectively.
K9 Esports, who had dominated the Semifinals, delivered average performances on Day 1, finishing fifth with 37 points. Mysterious4 and 8Bit claimed sixth and seventh positions with 35 and 33 points, respectively.
Victores Sumus landed in eighth place with 31 points. Meanwhile, fan-favorite GodLike had a lukewarm day, ending up ninth with the same score.
Madkings concluded Day 1 in 14th place with 28 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, finished 15th, also with 28 points. Vasista Esports faced a lot of challenges, managing to collect only 13 points.