BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 2: Livestream, groups, and map order

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals takes place on Saturday, September 27. This stage features 24 teams (12 from the Upper Bracket and 12 from the Lower Bracket) competing for 12 spots in the Semifinals. The squads are divided into three groups of eight. Each group will participate in matches following a round robin format.

Ad

On Day 1 of the Quarter Finals, Group B played all six of the scheduled matches, while Groups A and C competed in three each. Phoenix Esports, led by Ash, currently tops the overall standings.

This stage is critical for all participants, as the bottom 12 teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals

Here are the teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals:

Ad

Trending

Group A

Victores Sumus EVOX ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS 4TR Official Autobotz Esports Vasista Esports iQOO Revenant Xspark Troy Tamilan eSports

Group B

NoNx Esports Gods Omen META NINZA ¡QOO RECKONING ESPORTS Mysterious4 Esports Blitz Esports Phoenix Esports Madkings

Group C

OnePlus Gods Reign Hero Xtreme Godlike BotArmyEsports Marcos Gaming Nebula Esports SINEWY ESPORTS WHITE WALKERS

Map order and how to watch

Ad

Day 2 will feature six matches, with the first three played between Groups A and C and the other three between Groups A and B. All six encounters will be livestreamed on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel, starting at 2:45 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups A and B

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and B

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and B

Ad

Overall points table after Day 1

Phoenix Esports delivered dominant performances in its first six matches in the BMSD Quarter Finals, securing 65 points through 45 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Mysterious4 also had a strong start, finishing second with 42 points. Nebula, despite playing only three matches, claimed third place with 39 points.

Madkings and Revenant XSpark secured fourth and fifth positions with 34 and 31 points, respectively. Meta Ninza and Vasista Esports each earned 26 points. Fan-favorite GodLike Esports finished 12th with 22 points and 16 eliminations.

Ad

BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 1 leaderboard (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Blitz Esports had a disappointing start to the Quarter Finals, managing only 17 points across six matches. Victores Sumus and Marcos Gaming followed closely with 15 points each.

Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, placed 19th with 12 points. Meanwhile, Gods Reign ended the day in 23rd place with just eight points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More