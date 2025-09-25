BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals: Dates, qualified teams, format, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 25, 2025 16:14 GMT
BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals starts on September 26 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals start on September 26 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

The Quarter Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will take place from September 26 to 29. A total of 24 teams will compete against each other over four days. These teams, divided into three groups, will play 16 matches each. The top 12 teams from the stage will earn their spots in the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will be knocked out of BMSD 2025.

Ad

The Quarter Finals feature the top 12 teams from the Lower Bracket and the bottom 12 teams from the Upper Bracket. The tournament is being held in six stages. The winning club will claim a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Qualified teams for BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the 24 teams that have qualified for the Quarter Finals:

From Upper Bracket

  1. Victores Sumus
  2. NoNx Esports
  3. Gods Reign
  4. GodLike Esports
  5. Gods Omen
  6. EvoX Esports
  7. Medal Esports
  8. Meta Ninza
  9. Bot Army
  10. Marcos Gaming
  11. Reckoning Esports
  12. 4TR Official

From Lower Bracket

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. MYSTERIOUS 4
  3. Nebula Esports
  4. Sinewy Esports
  5. Blitz Esports
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Revenant Spark
  8. Phoenix Esports
  9. White Walkers
  10. Wyld Fangs
  11. Madkings Esports
  12. Troy Tamilans

How to watch

The Quarter Finals will be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 2:45 pm onwards. Each day of the stage will feature six matches. Fans can also watch it live at the Tesseract Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Ad

Victores Sumus was 13th in the BMSD Upper Bracket. The Owais-led squad had a good run in their last few matches but failed to finish in the top 12. The lineup will look to enhance its gameplay in the Quarter Finals and qualify for the Semifinals.

Gods Reign, an experienced lineup, performed in their few matches of the Upper Bracket but did not maintain their consistency. GodLike Esports faltered in the previous stage as they ranked 15th there. The Punk-led squad will aim to do better in the Quarter Finals. Marcos, Reckoning, and 4TR also stumbled in the Upper Bracket and were in the bottom three.

Ad

In the Lower Bracket, Autobotz Esports had an outstanding run as the side played aggressively and claimed first position. Mysterious4 and Nebula also had a magnificent run. Sinewy Esports kept up their consistent run and grabbed fourth position there.

Hector-led Vasista and Sensei-led Revenant XSpark also had a decent run in the Lower Bracket. Wyld Fangs, Madkings, and Troy managed to finish in the top 12 and qualify for the BMSD Quarter Finals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications