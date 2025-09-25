BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals: Dates, qualified teams, format, and how to watch

The Quarter Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will take place from September 26 to 29. A total of 24 teams will compete against each other over four days. These teams, divided into three groups, will play 16 matches each. The top 12 teams from the stage will earn their spots in the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will be knocked out of BMSD 2025.The Quarter Finals feature the top 12 teams from the Lower Bracket and the bottom 12 teams from the Upper Bracket. The tournament is being held in six stages. The winning club will claim a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.Qualified teams for BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 24 teams that have qualified for the Quarter Finals:From Upper BracketVictores SumusNoNx EsportsGods ReignGodLike EsportsGods OmenEvoX EsportsMedal EsportsMeta NinzaBot ArmyMarcos GamingReckoning Esports4TR OfficialFrom Lower BracketAutobotz EsportsMYSTERIOUS 4Nebula EsportsSinewy EsportsBlitz EsportsVasista EsportsRevenant SparkPhoenix EsportsWhite WalkersWyld FangsMadkings EsportsTroy TamilansHow to watchThe Quarter Finals will be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 2:45 pm onwards. Each day of the stage will feature six matches. Fans can also watch it live at the Tesseract Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.Victores Sumus was 13th in the BMSD Upper Bracket. The Owais-led squad had a good run in their last few matches but failed to finish in the top 12. The lineup will look to enhance its gameplay in the Quarter Finals and qualify for the Semifinals.Gods Reign, an experienced lineup, performed in their few matches of the Upper Bracket but did not maintain their consistency. GodLike Esports faltered in the previous stage as they ranked 15th there. The Punk-led squad will aim to do better in the Quarter Finals. Marcos, Reckoning, and 4TR also stumbled in the Upper Bracket and were in the bottom three.In the Lower Bracket, Autobotz Esports had an outstanding run as the side played aggressively and claimed first position. Mysterious4 and Nebula also had a magnificent run. Sinewy Esports kept up their consistent run and grabbed fourth position there.Hector-led Vasista and Sensei-led Revenant XSpark also had a decent run in the Lower Bracket. Wyld Fangs, Madkings, and Troy managed to finish in the top 12 and qualify for the BMSD Quarter Finals.