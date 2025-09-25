  • home icon
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India
  • BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarter Finals and Semifinals

BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarter Finals and Semifinals

By Gametube
Published Sep 25, 2025 15:29 GMT
Top 12 teams from BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket qualify for Semifinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Top 12 teams from BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket qualify for Semifinals (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

The Upper Bracket of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 came to a close on September 25. The top 12 teams secured their spots in the Semifinals. The bottom 12 teams moved to the Quarter Finals. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, topped the overall points table after their decent performances. They scored 155 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 100 eliminations.

Ad

Jelly-led True Rippers also had an impressive run in the Upper Bracket as they finished second in the table with 144 points. Team Soul displayed their consistency and bagged third place with 142 points. Genesis Esports came fourth with 121 points.

Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Orangutan - 155 points
  2. True Rippers - 144 points
  3. Team Soul - 142 points
  4. Genesis Esports - 121 points
  5. First Curiosity - 113 points
  6. Los Hermanos Esports - 113 points
  7. K9 Esports - 102 points
  8. 8Bit - 101 points
  9. Cincinnati Kids - 101 points
  10. FS Esports - 98 points
  11. Team Aryan - 95 points
  12. Likitha Esports - 89 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 89 points
  14. NoNx Esports - 87 points
  15. Gods Reign - 84 points
  16. GodLike Esports - 83 points
  17. Gods Omen - 77 points
  18. EvoX Esports - 74 points
  19. Medal Esports - 67 points
  20. Meta Ninza - 62 points
  21. Bot Army - 58 points
  22. Marcos Gaming - 50 points
  23. Reckoning Esports - 47 points
  24. 4TR Official - 39 points
Ad

First Curiously secured fifth position with 113 points. Los Hermanos looked great here and posted 113 points on the leaderboard. K9 Esports was seventh with 102 points. Cincinnati Kids and 8Bit grabbed 101 points each in the stage.

FS Esports and Team Aryan were 10th and 11th with 98 and 95 points, respectively. Lastly, Likitha Esports also made it to the Semifinals as they came 12th with 89 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Victores Sumus missed their spot in the Semifinals by a narrow margin and ranked 13th with 89 points. They will aim to perform well in the BMSD Quarter Finals. NONX was 14th with 87 points. Gods Reign, led by Destro, was inconsistent in the Upper Bracket. Despite winning three Chicken Dinners, the experienced squad accumulated 84 points in their 16 matches.

Team GodLike had a below-average run in the BMSD Upper Bracket. The fan favourite team scored 83 points, including 55 eliminations. Gods Omen had a terrific start to the BMSD but stumbled in the last three days. Meta Ninja, Marcos, and Medal Esports also failed to perform well. 4TR Official had a disappointing run as they finished in the last spot with only 39 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications