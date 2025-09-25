BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarter Finals and Semifinals

The Upper Bracket of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 came to a close on September 25. The top 12 teams secured their spots in the Semifinals. The bottom 12 teams moved to the Quarter Finals. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, topped the overall points table after their decent performances. They scored 155 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 100 eliminations.Jelly-led True Rippers also had an impressive run in the Upper Bracket as they finished second in the table with 144 points. Team Soul displayed their consistency and bagged third place with 142 points. Genesis Esports came fourth with 121 points.Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 155 pointsTrue Rippers - 144 pointsTeam Soul - 142 pointsGenesis Esports - 121 pointsFirst Curiosity - 113 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 113 pointsK9 Esports - 102 points8Bit - 101 pointsCincinnati Kids - 101 pointsFS Esports - 98 pointsTeam Aryan - 95 pointsLikitha Esports - 89 pointsVictores Sumus - 89 pointsNoNx Esports - 87 pointsGods Reign - 84 pointsGodLike Esports - 83 pointsGods Omen - 77 pointsEvoX Esports - 74 pointsMedal Esports - 67 pointsMeta Ninza - 62 pointsBot Army - 58 pointsMarcos Gaming - 50 pointsReckoning Esports - 47 points4TR Official - 39 pointsFirst Curiously secured fifth position with 113 points. Los Hermanos looked great here and posted 113 points on the leaderboard. K9 Esports was seventh with 102 points. Cincinnati Kids and 8Bit grabbed 101 points each in the stage.FS Esports and Team Aryan were 10th and 11th with 98 and 95 points, respectively. Lastly, Likitha Esports also made it to the Semifinals as they came 12th with 89 points and one Chicken Dinner.Victores Sumus missed their spot in the Semifinals by a narrow margin and ranked 13th with 89 points. They will aim to perform well in the BMSD Quarter Finals. NONX was 14th with 87 points. Gods Reign, led by Destro, was inconsistent in the Upper Bracket. Despite winning three Chicken Dinners, the experienced squad accumulated 84 points in their 16 matches.Team GodLike had a below-average run in the BMSD Upper Bracket. The fan favourite team scored 83 points, including 55 eliminations. Gods Omen had a terrific start to the BMSD but stumbled in the last three days. Meta Ninja, Marcos, and Medal Esports also failed to perform well. 4TR Official had a disappointing run as they finished in the last spot with only 39 points.