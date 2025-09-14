K9 Esports crowned champions of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025

The Omega-led K9 Esports registered an astonishing victory in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025, walking away with ₹60 lakh in prize money. The team secured 107 points and three Chicken Dinners in the 12 Grand Finals matches, with their star player NinjaBoi enjoying a good run. Sinewy Esports finished second with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner.Team Soul claimed the third position with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner. LEGIT and Joker from the lineup showed phenomenal performances throughout the event. True Rippers earned the fourth spot with 93 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their star athlete Hydro emerged as the MVP with 27 eliminations in the final.The fourth edition of the BGMS featured 28 teams, including four teams from the BGCS. This Masters Series boasted ₹1.5 crore in prize pool. It was live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar.BGMS 2025 prize pool distribution View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - ₹60,00,000Sinewy Esports - ₹20,00,000Team Soul - ₹12,50,000True Rippers - ₹7,50,000Revenant XSpark - ₹5,50,000Gods Reign - ₹4,50,000Orangutan - ₹4,00,000Medal Esports - ₹3,50,000Nebula Esports - ₹3,00,000GodLike - ₹2,50,000Genesis Esports - ₹2,25,000Los Hermanos - ₹2,00,000Versatile Esports - ₹1,75,000Global Esports - ₹1,50,000NONX - ₹1,25,000Phoenix - ₹1,00,000TWOB - ₹75,000Victores Sumus - ₹75,000Team 8Bit -₹75,000Team Aryan - ₹75,000Likitha Esports - ₹60,0004TR Official - ₹60,000Marcos Gaming - ₹60,000Madkings -₹60,000FS Esports -₹60,000Meta Ninza -₹60,000Team H4K - ₹60,000Reckoning Esports - ₹60,000Special AwardsMVP - Hydro (True Rippers) ₹1,00,000Most Wicked Raider - TraceGod (Revenanat XSpark)- TVS Raider (Bike)Max Finisher - TraceGodRevenant XSpark, led by Sensei, ranked fifth with 89 points. Their star talent, TraceGod, secured the Most Wicked Player and Max Finisher awards. He grabbed 113 eliminations in the BGMS 2025. Gods Reign, Orangutan, and Medal Esports finished sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.Nebula Esports was the top performer in the BGCS 2025 but had an average run in the Masters Series. GodLike was in the bottom spot after Day 2 of the final but improved its performance on the final day and finished 10th with 71 points.Top five players of the Masters Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Genesis Esports was 11th with 69 points. Los Hermanos and Versatile ranked 12th and 13th with 66 and 55 points, respectively. Global Esports, led by Manya, came 14th with 60 points. NONX and Phoenix were 15th and 16th with 49 and 35 points in the BGMS Finals.