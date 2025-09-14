K9 Esports crowned champions of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025

By Gametube
Published Sep 14, 2025 16:24 GMT
K9 Esports clinched BGMS 2025
K9 Esports clinched BGMS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The Omega-led K9 Esports registered an astonishing victory in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025, walking away with ₹60 lakh in prize money. The team secured 107 points and three Chicken Dinners in the 12 Grand Finals matches, with their star player NinjaBoi enjoying a good run. Sinewy Esports finished second with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul claimed the third position with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner. LEGIT and Joker from the lineup showed phenomenal performances throughout the event. True Rippers earned the fourth spot with 93 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their star athlete Hydro emerged as the MVP with 27 eliminations in the final.

The fourth edition of the BGMS featured 28 teams, including four teams from the BGCS. This Masters Series boasted ₹1.5 crore in prize pool. It was live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar.

BGMS 2025 prize pool distribution

  1. K9 Esports - ₹60,00,000
  2. Sinewy Esports - ₹20,00,000
  3. Team Soul - ₹12,50,000
  4. True Rippers - ₹7,50,000
  5. Revenant XSpark - ₹5,50,000
  6. Gods Reign - ₹4,50,000
  7. Orangutan - ₹4,00,000
  8. Medal Esports - ₹3,50,000
  9. Nebula Esports - ₹3,00,000
  10. GodLike - ₹2,50,000
  11. Genesis Esports - ₹2,25,000
  12. Los Hermanos - ₹2,00,000
  13. Versatile Esports - ₹1,75,000
  14. Global Esports - ₹1,50,000
  15. NONX - ₹1,25,000
  16. Phoenix - ₹1,00,000
  17. TWOB - ₹75,000
  18. Victores Sumus - ₹75,000
  19. Team 8Bit -₹75,000
  20. Team Aryan - ₹75,000
  21. Likitha Esports - ₹60,000
  22. 4TR Official - ₹60,000
  23. Marcos Gaming - ₹60,000
  24. Madkings -₹60,000
  25. FS Esports -₹60,000
  26. Meta Ninza -₹60,000
  27. Team H4K - ₹60,000
  28. Reckoning Esports - ₹60,000
Special Awards

  • MVP - Hydro (True Rippers) ₹1,00,000
  • Most Wicked Raider - TraceGod (Revenanat XSpark)- TVS Raider (Bike)
  • Max Finisher - TraceGod

Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, ranked fifth with 89 points. Their star talent, TraceGod, secured the Most Wicked Player and Max Finisher awards. He grabbed 113 eliminations in the BGMS 2025. Gods Reign, Orangutan, and Medal Esports finished sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

Nebula Esports was the top performer in the BGCS 2025 but had an average run in the Masters Series. GodLike was in the bottom spot after Day 2 of the final but improved its performance on the final day and finished 10th with 71 points.

Top five players of the Masters Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players of the Masters Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Genesis Esports was 11th with 69 points. Los Hermanos and Versatile ranked 12th and 13th with 66 and 55 points, respectively. Global Esports, led by Manya, came 14th with 60 points. NONX and Phoenix were 15th and 16th with 49 and 35 points in the BGMS Finals.

