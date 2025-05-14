Team Soul signs BGMI star LEGIT ahead of BMPS 2025

Popular organization Team Soul announced the signing of LEGIT to its BGMI squad on May 13, 2025. The club officially announced its new addition ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025, starting May 22, 2025. The team recently signed Goblin to its roster earlier this month (May 2025). The five-man squad has also qualified for the Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals.

After disappointing performances in the BGIS 2025, Team Soul has made changes in its BGMI lineup. The firm recently parted ways with Saumay and HunterZ. Under the captaincy of Manya, the club will hope to bounce back in the upcoming BMPS.

Team Soul’s BGMI squad for BMPS 2025

Here is Team Soul’s BGMI squad for BMPS 2025:

Manya Nakul Rony Goblin LEGIT

Legit has impressed everyone with his performance over the past few years. He previously played for Medal Esports and was one of the star performers in BGIS 2025. He has been competing in the esports scene for over three years.

Legit came into the limelight while playing for Team Mayavi. He then played for Megastars Gaming for a few months. He was the star player of BMPS 2024 while playing for TWOB. His team was fourth in the event. He joined Medal Esports in October 2024 and represented the club for around six months.

Team Soul has not won any major titles in the last nine months. They were the champions of the BGMI Masters Series Season 3, held in August 2024. Since then, the team has struggled in many major tournaments.

Team Soul had a horrendous run in the BMPS 2024 – they were unable to reach the Grand Finals there. Then, the Manya-led club had a mediocre run in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season.

The team was 15th in BGIS 2025, which concluded in April 2024. This was the second successive official tournament in which the club did not perform well. After the event concluded, the team bid farewell to Saumay and HunterZ. Goblin and LEGIT have now replaced them in the squad.

Team Soul performed well in the Last Chance Qualifiers of the Skyesports Championship 2025. They were fourth in the overall standings and secured a spot in the Grand Finals, which will be played from May 16 to 18, 2025. The team will look to win the title and boost its momentum ahead of BMPS 2025.

