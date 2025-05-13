Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified May 13, 2025 19:27 IST
Skyesports Championship 2025 LCQ ended on May 13 (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)
Skyesports Championship 2025 LCQ ended on May 13 (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 came to an end on May 13, 2025. The top eight teams secured their place in the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated. The top eight teams from the Upper Bracket Finals and the top eight teams from the LCQ will fight in the Grand Finals for the trophy and a lion's share of the ₹15 lakh prize pool.

Ad

Gods Reign emerged as the top-performing lineup in the LCQ with 201 points and four Chicken Dinners. The Destro-led squad was the only team that crossed the 200-point mark in stage's 24 matches. They grabbed 122 eliminations in this process.

Overall points table of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Gods Reign - 201 points
  2. Alibaba Raiders - 172 points
  3. 4Merical Esports - 162 points
  4. Team Soul - 150 points
  5. Team 8Bit - 147 points
  6. Blitz Esports - 146 points
  7. Rivalry X NRI - 140 points
  8. Team Versatile - 137 points
  9. Team Genesis - 126 points
  10. Likitha Esports - 126 points
  11. Team GodLike - 121 points
  12. Orangutan - 120 points
  13. 4Ever Esports - 119 points
  14. Revenant XSpark - 110 points
  15. Original Gangsters - 103 points
  16. Team Venom - 97 points

Alibaba Raiders finished second in the LCQ with 172 points and four Chicken Dinners. The team exhibited impressive performances in the last two days of the stage. 4Merical Esports had a strong run in their initial 12 matches but faltered in their next 12. The club finished third with 162 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Team Soul came fourth with 150 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team recently added BGMI star Goblin to its roster. Team 8Bit acquired fifth position with 147 points after performing well in the last two days. Blitz and Rivalry also had a fabulous run, ranking sixth and seventh with 146 and 140 points, respectively. Team Versatile finished eighth with 137 points.

Ad

Team Genesis, led by BGMI veteran Shadow, came ninth with 126 points, followed by Likitha Esports. Popular club GodLike stumbled in the event as the side ended up in 11th position with 121 points. Orangutan also failed to perform well and finished 12th with 120 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners.

4Ever Esports slipped to 13th spot with 119 points after their disappointing performances on the fourth day. Revenant XSpark was 14th with 110 points. Original Gangsters and Team Venom were in the last two spots with 103 and 97 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications