Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and highlights 

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 came to an end on May 13, 2025. The top eight teams secured their place in the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated. The top eight teams from the Upper Bracket Finals and the top eight teams from the LCQ will fight in the Grand Finals for the trophy and a lion's share of the ₹15 lakh prize pool.

Gods Reign emerged as the top-performing lineup in the LCQ with 201 points and four Chicken Dinners. The Destro-led squad was the only team that crossed the 200-point mark in stage's 24 matches. They grabbed 122 eliminations in this process.

Overall points table of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 LCQ

Gods Reign - 201 points Alibaba Raiders - 172 points 4Merical Esports - 162 points Team Soul - 150 points Team 8Bit - 147 points Blitz Esports - 146 points Rivalry X NRI - 140 points Team Versatile - 137 points Team Genesis - 126 points Likitha Esports - 126 points Team GodLike - 121 points Orangutan - 120 points 4Ever Esports - 119 points Revenant XSpark - 110 points Original Gangsters - 103 points Team Venom - 97 points

Alibaba Raiders finished second in the LCQ with 172 points and four Chicken Dinners. The team exhibited impressive performances in the last two days of the stage. 4Merical Esports had a strong run in their initial 12 matches but faltered in their next 12. The club finished third with 162 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Team Soul came fourth with 150 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team recently added BGMI star Goblin to its roster. Team 8Bit acquired fifth position with 147 points after performing well in the last two days. Blitz and Rivalry also had a fabulous run, ranking sixth and seventh with 146 and 140 points, respectively. Team Versatile finished eighth with 137 points.

Team Genesis, led by BGMI veteran Shadow, came ninth with 126 points, followed by Likitha Esports. Popular club GodLike stumbled in the event as the side ended up in 11th position with 121 points. Orangutan also failed to perform well and finished 12th with 120 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners.

4Ever Esports slipped to 13th spot with 119 points after their disappointing performances on the fourth day. Revenant XSpark was 14th with 110 points. Original Gangsters and Team Venom were in the last two spots with 103 and 97 points, respectively.

