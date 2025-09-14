BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and highlights

The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 came to an end on September 14, with K9 Esports emerging victorious. The Omega-led powerhouse displayed phenomenal performances in the Grand Finals, earning a ₹60 lakh cash prize. Sinewy Esports, a rising squad, finished second in the event.Team Soul, led by Nakul, secured third position. They had a decent run in the tournament but failed to defend their title. Jelly-led True Rippers claimed the fourth position, with their rising star Hydro being crowned the event's MVP. Revenant XSpark finished fifth. The Sensei-led team had an impressive run in the League but faltered a bit in the finale.BGMS 2025 featured a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore, of which ₹6.8 lakh was allocated for the BGCS, a qualifier for the Masters Series. Twenty-four teams were directly invited to the Masters Series, alongside four teams selected from the BGCS. This was the fourth edition of the event.Prize pool distribution of BGMS 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA huge prize pool of ₹1.432 crore was awarded to the 28 participants in the Masters Series. Here is the prize pool distribution:K9 Esports - ₹60,00,000Sinewy Esports - ₹20,00,000Team Soul - ₹12,50,000True Rippers - ₹7,50,000Revenant XSpark - ₹5,50,000Gods Reign - ₹4,50,000Orangutan - ₹4,00,000Medal Esports - ₹3,50,000Nebula Esports - ₹3,00,000GodLike - ₹2,50,000Genesis Esports - ₹2,25,000Los Hermanos - ₹2,00,000Versatile Esports - ₹1,75,000Global Esports - ₹1,50,000NONX - ₹1,25,000Phoenix - ₹1,00,000TWOB - ₹75,000Victores Sumus - ₹75,000Team 8Bit -₹75,000Team Aryan - ₹75,000Likitha Esports - ₹60,0004TR Official - ₹60,000Marcos Gaming - ₹60,000Madkings -₹60,000FS Esports -₹60,000Meta Ninza -₹60,000Team H4K - ₹60,000Reckoning Esports - ₹60,000Special AwardsMVP - Hydro (True Rippers) ₹1,00,000Most Wicked Raider - TraceGod (Revenanat XSpark)- TVS Raider (Bike)Max Finisher - TraceGodGods Reign and Orangutan were sixth and seventh, respectively. Medal Esports secured the eighth rank, while the Aadi-led Nebula Esports came ninth. Godlike had a horrible start to the Grand Finals but bounced back on the final day, jumping to 10th place in the overall standings.Genesis Esports, Los Hermanos, Versatile, and Global Esports also faltered in the finale. NONX Esports had a brilliant run in the League Stage but stumbled in the Grand Finals. The team finished 15th in the event. The Ash-led Phoenix Esports looked impressive in the Playoffs but lost momentum in the finale and ended up in 16th position in the BGMS Grand Finals.