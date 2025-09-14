BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 14, 2025 15:29 GMT
K9 Esports wins BGMS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 came to an end on September 14, with K9 Esports emerging victorious. The Omega-led powerhouse displayed phenomenal performances in the Grand Finals, earning a ₹60 lakh cash prize. Sinewy Esports, a rising squad, finished second in the event.

Team Soul, led by Nakul, secured third position. They had a decent run in the tournament but failed to defend their title. Jelly-led True Rippers claimed the fourth position, with their rising star Hydro being crowned the event's MVP. Revenant XSpark finished fifth. The Sensei-led team had an impressive run in the League but faltered a bit in the finale.

BGMS 2025 featured a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore, of which ₹6.8 lakh was allocated for the BGCS, a qualifier for the Masters Series. Twenty-four teams were directly invited to the Masters Series, alongside four teams selected from the BGCS. This was the fourth edition of the event.

Prize pool distribution of BGMS 2025

A huge prize pool of ₹1.432 crore was awarded to the 28 participants in the Masters Series. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  1. K9 Esports - ₹60,00,000
  2. Sinewy Esports - ₹20,00,000
  3. Team Soul - ₹12,50,000
  4. True Rippers - ₹7,50,000
  5. Revenant XSpark - ₹5,50,000
  6. Gods Reign - ₹4,50,000
  7. Orangutan - ₹4,00,000
  8. Medal Esports - ₹3,50,000
  9. Nebula Esports - ₹3,00,000
  10. GodLike - ₹2,50,000
  11. Genesis Esports - ₹2,25,000
  12. Los Hermanos - ₹2,00,000
  13. Versatile Esports - ₹1,75,000
  14. Global Esports - ₹1,50,000
  15. NONX - ₹1,25,000
  16. Phoenix - ₹1,00,000
  17. TWOB - ₹75,000
  18. Victores Sumus - ₹75,000
  19. Team 8Bit -₹75,000
  20. Team Aryan - ₹75,000
  21. Likitha Esports - ₹60,000
  22. 4TR Official - ₹60,000
  23. Marcos Gaming - ₹60,000
  24. Madkings -₹60,000
  25. FS Esports -₹60,000
  26. Meta Ninza -₹60,000
  27. Team H4K - ₹60,000
  28. Reckoning Esports - ₹60,000
Special Awards

  • MVP - Hydro (True Rippers) ₹1,00,000
  • Most Wicked Raider - TraceGod (Revenanat XSpark)- TVS Raider (Bike)
  • Max Finisher - TraceGod

Gods Reign and Orangutan were sixth and seventh, respectively. Medal Esports secured the eighth rank, while the Aadi-led Nebula Esports came ninth. Godlike had a horrible start to the Grand Finals but bounced back on the final day, jumping to 10th place in the overall standings.

Genesis Esports, Los Hermanos, Versatile, and Global Esports also faltered in the finale. NONX Esports had a brilliant run in the League Stage but stumbled in the Grand Finals. The team finished 15th in the event. The Ash-led Phoenix Esports looked impressive in the Playoffs but lost momentum in the finale and ended up in 16th position in the BGMS Grand Finals.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
