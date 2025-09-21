BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket: Overall standings and highlights

The Lower Bracket stage of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 concluded on September 21. Each of the 24 participating clubs played 16 games. The best 12 performing teams qualified for the quarterfinals, while the bottom 12 teams were eliminated. Autobotz Esports emerged as the top performer in the stage, scoring 148 points.Mysterious4 ranked second with 136 points and three Chicken Dinners. The lineup impressed with their brilliant gameplay. Nebula, led by Aadi, acquired the third position with 131 points owing to their consistent performances. Sinewy Esports, which was second in the BGMS 2025, finished fourth with 126 points and two Chicken Dinners.Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAutobotz Esports - 148 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 136 pointsNebula Esports - 131 pointsSinewy Esports - 126 pointsBlitz Esports - 125 pointsVasista Esports - 115 pointsRevenant XSpark - 109 pointsPhoenix Esports - 103 pointsWhite Walkers - 102 pointsWyld Fangs - 100 pointsMadkings Esports - 98 pointsTroy Tamilans - 93 pointsTeam Tamilas - 86 pointsGravity Esports - 85 pointsGENXFM Esports - 77 pointsTeam Versatile - 75 pointsRider Esports - 74 points2OP Official - 66 pointsGlitchXReborn - 61 pointsStreamO - 61 pointsAltitude - 56 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 56 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 55 pointsTWOB - 43 pointsBlitz and Vasista Esports came fifth and sixth with 125 and 115 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, had a strong start to the BMSD but faced some challenges in their last few games. The squad secured seventh position with 109 points and one Chicken Dinner. Phoenix Esports, led by Ash, earned eighth rank with 104 points.White Walkers and Wyld Fangs ranked ninth and 10th with 102 and 100 points, respectively. Madkings was 11th with 98 points. Troy Tamilan ensured 12th spot with 93 points and one Chicken Dinner. These top 12 teams advanced to the Showdown Quarterfinals.Team Tamilas came 13th with 86 points. Team Gravity and Genxfm were 14th and 15th with 85 and 77 points, respectively. Popular squad Team Versatile failed to perform well in the BMSD Lower Bracket, finishing 16th with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners.Rider, 2OP, and GlitchxReborn also had a disappointing run in the event. The Pukar-led TWOB had a horrible run, coming in last with 43 points. These 12 teams from the stage were knocked out of the BMSD 2025.