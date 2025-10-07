BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 4: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Oct 07, 2025 04:30 GMT
Day 4 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals takes place on October 7 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 4 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals is scheduled for October 7 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The fourth and final day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals will take place on October 7. All 24 participating teams have played 12 matches each in the past three days. On Day 4, they will compete in the remaining four matches in this stage.

The top eight from the overall Semifinals standings will advance to the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 teams will enter the Survival Stage, which offers eight additional spots in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals

Here are the 24 teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Semifinals:

Group A

  1. Phoenix Esports
  2. Nebula Esports
  3. GodLike Esports
  4. Blitz Esports
  5. Team SouL
  6. 8Bit
  7. Cincinnati Kids
  8. True Rippers

Group B

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. White Walkers
  3. Madkings Esports
  4. Victores Sumus
  5. Team Aryan
  6. K9 Esports
  7. Genesis Esports
  8. FS Esports
Group C

  1. Gods Reign
  2. MYSTERIOUS 4
  3. Vasista Esports
  4. Meta Ninza
  5. Likitha Esports
  6. Los Hermanos Esports
  7. Orangutan
  8. First Curiosity

Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
On Day 4, Groups A and B will compete in the first and second matches. Groups B and C will face off in the third and fourth, followed by Groups A and C in the fifth and sixth. Fans can catch all the action live exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Day 4:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B - 3:25 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B - 4:05 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 4:45 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 5:35 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:15 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C - 6:55 pm IST
Overall standings after Day 3

K9 Esports amassed 148 points across 12 matches in the BMSD 2025 Semifinals, securing the top spot in the standings. GodLike Esports delivered strong performances on Day 3, climbing to second place with 101 points. Orangutan finished third with 91 points.

True Rippers claimed fourth position with 88 points. Team Soul and White Walkers followed in fifth and sixth places with 86 and 84 points, respectively. Blitz and Vasista rounded out the top eight with 81 and 79 points.

Overall BMSD Semifinals rankings after Day 3 (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)
Overall BMSD Semifinals rankings after Day 3 (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Madkings had a disappointing run, dropping to ninth place with 71 points. 10th-placed Phoenix and 11th-placed 8Bit earned 71 and 69 points, respectively.

Gods Reign finished 14th with 64 points, while Los Hermanos slipped to last place with just 26 points.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
