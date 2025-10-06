BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Oct 06, 2025 14:36 GMT
K9 Esports was first after Day 3 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
K9 Esports was first after Day 3 of BMSD 2025 Semifinals

The third and penultimate day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals was held on October 6. All 24 participating teams have played 12 matches, with their remaining four games scheduled for October 7, 2025. The top eight teams will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will play in the Survival Stage.

K9 Esports kept up their dominance on Day 3 of the BMSD Semifinals and remained in the prime spot with 148 points. The Omega-led lineup clinched three Chicken Dinners and 97 eliminations in 12 games. GodLike Esports bounced back on Monday after their poor run on Day 2 and grabbed second place with 101 points.

Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Semifinals after Day 3

  1. K9 Esports -148 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 101 points
  3. Orangutan - 91 points
  4. True Rippers - 88 points
  5. Team Soul - 86 points
  6. White Walkers - 84 points
  7. Blitz Esports - 81 points
  8. Vasista Esports - 79 points
  9. Madkings Esports - 71 points
  10. Phoenix Esports - 69 points
  11. 8Bit - 67 points
  12. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 66 points
  13. Likitha Esports - 65 points
  14. Gods Reign - 64 points
  15. Autobotz Esports - 62 points
  16. Genesis Esports - 58 points
  17. FS Esports - 57 points
  18. Victores Sumus - 57 points
  19. Team Aryan - 51 points
  20. Cincinnati Kids - 49 points
  21. Nebula Esports - 49 points
  22. Meta Ninza - 44 points
  23. First Curiosity - 37 points
  24. Los Hermanos Esports - 26 points
Orangutan jumped to third position with 91 points after securing a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of Day 3. True Rippers and Team Soul came fourth and fifth with 88 and 86 points, respectively. White Walkers, Blitz, and Vasista Esports were sixth, seventh, and eighth with 84, 81, and 79 points, respectively.

Madkings had a disappointing run on Day 3 as the side slipped to ninth place with 79 points. Phoenix Esports occupied 10th position with 69 points.

Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, has had average performances so far in the BMSD 2025. The experienced lineup ranked 11th with 67 points, including 49 eliminations. Likitha Esports improved their performance on Day 3 and jumped to the 13th position with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Autobotz and Genesis were 15th and 16th with 62 and 58 points, respectively. Victores Sumus and FS Esports accumulated 57 points each. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, finished 18th with 51 points. Nebula and Cincinnati Kids have scored 49 points each, while Los Hermanos was 24th with 26 points after Day 3 of the BMSD Semifinals.

