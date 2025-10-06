BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights 

The third and penultimate day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals was held on October 6. All 24 participating teams have played 12 matches, with their remaining four games scheduled for October 7, 2025. The top eight teams will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 will play in the Survival Stage.K9 Esports kept up their dominance on Day 3 of the BMSD Semifinals and remained in the prime spot with 148 points. The Omega-led lineup clinched three Chicken Dinners and 97 eliminations in 12 games. GodLike Esports bounced back on Monday after their poor run on Day 2 and grabbed second place with 101 points.Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Semifinals after Day 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports -148 pointsGodLike Esports - 101 pointsOrangutan - 91 pointsTrue Rippers - 88 pointsTeam Soul - 86 pointsWhite Walkers - 84 pointsBlitz Esports - 81 pointsVasista Esports - 79 pointsMadkings Esports - 71 pointsPhoenix Esports - 69 points8Bit - 67 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 66 pointsLikitha Esports - 65 pointsGods Reign - 64 pointsAutobotz Esports - 62 pointsGenesis Esports - 58 pointsFS Esports - 57 pointsVictores Sumus - 57 pointsTeam Aryan - 51 pointsCincinnati Kids - 49 pointsNebula Esports - 49 pointsMeta Ninza - 44 pointsFirst Curiosity - 37 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 26 pointsOrangutan jumped to third position with 91 points after securing a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of Day 3. True Rippers and Team Soul came fourth and fifth with 88 and 86 points, respectively. White Walkers, Blitz, and Vasista Esports were sixth, seventh, and eighth with 84, 81, and 79 points, respectively.Madkings had a disappointing run on Day 3 as the side slipped to ninth place with 79 points. Phoenix Esports occupied 10th position with 69 points.Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, has had average performances so far in the BMSD 2025. The experienced lineup ranked 11th with 67 points, including 49 eliminations. Likitha Esports improved their performance on Day 3 and jumped to the 13th position with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner.Autobotz and Genesis were 15th and 16th with 62 and 58 points, respectively. Victores Sumus and FS Esports accumulated 57 points each. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, finished 18th with 51 points. Nebula and Cincinnati Kids have scored 49 points each, while Los Hermanos was 24th with 26 points after Day 3 of the BMSD Semifinals.