BMSD 2025 Survival Stage Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Survival Stage is scheduled for October 9. In this stage, teams ranked ninth to 16th in the Semifinals are competing for eight remaining spots in the Grand Finals. These participants played their first six matches on Day 1 and will play the remaining six on Day 2.

Nebula Esports currently tops the overall points table after six matches, followed by Team 8Bit at second and FS Esports at third. Eight teams from the Semifinals have already secured their places in the Grand Finals. The winner of the BGMI Showdown 2025 will earn a direct entry into the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Survival Stage

Here are the 16 teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Survival Stage:

Madkings Esports Blitz Esports Phoenix Esports Vasista Esports 8Bit Cincinnati Kids Autobotz Esports MYSTERIOUS 4 Genesis Esports FS Esports Likitha Esports Victores Sumus Nebula Esports Meta Ninza Los Hermanos Esports First Curiosity

Schedule and how to watch

The first and last matches of BMSD 2025 Survival Stage Day 2 will be played on the Erangel map, while the second and fifth are set for Miramar. The third and fourth encounters will take place on Sanhok. Fans can watch all these battles live only on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:25 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:05 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:45 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - 5:35 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 6:55 pm IST

Overall rankings after BMSD Survival Stage Day 1

At the end of Day 1, Nebula Esports topped the table with 66 points, thanks to two Chicken Dinners and 43 eliminations. Team 8Bit bounced back from its average performances in earlier stages to secure the second position with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. FS Esports also impressed, claiming third place with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Blitz and Victores Sumus each earned 40 points. Madkings, Vasista, and Meta Ninza followed with 36, 34, and 32 points, respectively. Mysterious4 and Likitha both collected 27 points.

Overall points table of Day 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Genesis Esports had a slow start to the Survival Stage, managing only 20 points in six matches. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Kids and Los Hermanos scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Phoenix Esports, despite a strong showing in the Semifinals, stumbled in the Survival Stage, finishing at the bottom with just 14 points.

