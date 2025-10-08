BMSD 2025 Survival Stage: Teams, dates, schedule, and how to watch

The Survival Stage of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is set to take place on October 8 and 9. In this phase of the tournament, teams ranked ninth to 24th in the Semifinals will battle each other in 12 matches. The top eight will progress to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 will be eliminated.The top eight teams in the BMSD Semifinals have already secured their places in the Grand Finals. The winner of the event will be awarded a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. The top eight will also contest in the Battlegrounds Mobile International Cup 2025, which features two slots for the Global Championship.Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Survival StageHere are the 16 participating teams in the BMSD 2025 Survival Stage:Madkings EsportsBlitz EsportsPhoenix EsportsVasista Esports8BitCincinnati KidsAutobotz EsportsMYSTERIOUS 4Genesis EsportsFS EsportsLikitha EsportsVictores SumusNebula EsportsMeta NinzaLos Hermanos EsportsFirst CuriositySchedule and how to watchEach day of the BMSD Survival Stage will feature six matches across three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. All these encounters will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3:25 pm IST onwards.Here is the schedule for each day:Match 1 - Erangel - 3:25 pm ISTMatch 2 - Miramar - 4:05 pm ISTMatch 3 - Sanhok - 4:45 pm ISTMatch 4 - Sanhok - 5:35 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm ISTMatch 6 - Erangel - 6:55 pm ISTIn the Semifinals, Madkings and Blitz finished ninth and 10th, respectively, missing out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin. Phoenix, led by Ash, struggled in their last four matches and dropped to 11th place. Vasista Esports was inconsistent and claimed the 12th position. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe experienced Team 8Bit delivered lackluster performances in the Semifinals, finishing 13th overall. The Saumraj-led squad has been out of form in recent months but will look to rebound in the Survival Stage and secure a place in the Grand Finals.Cincinnati Kids, Autobotz, Genesis, Meta Ninza, and Nebula had below-average runs in the Semifinals. Los Hermanos and First Curiosity finished in the bottom two positions. These teams now have one last chance to prove themselves in the Survival Stage and qualify for the Grand Finals.