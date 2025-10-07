K9, GodLike, Soul, and five others qualify for BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

By Gametube
Published Oct 07, 2025 15:34 GMT
Eight teams from Semifinals advance to BMSD 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
With the conclusion of the Semifinals, eight teams have been confirmed for the Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025. The remaining eight finalists will be selected from the Survival Stage, which is scheduled to be held on October 8 and 9, 2025. A total of 16 teams will fight in the Grand Finals from October 10 to 12. The champions will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025.

The top eight teams from the BMSD Grand Finals will also compete in the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which will also feature four teams each from South Korea and Japan. The top two teams from the BMIC will also advance to the Global Championship 2025.

K9 Esports emerged as the star performer in the BMSD Semifinals. The Omega-led squad posted 183 points on the scoreboard. It earned 123 finishes and three Chicken Dinners after playing aggressively in its 16 matches.

Overall points table of BMSD 2025 Semifinals

Here's a look at the overall points table of BMSD 2025 Semifinals:

  1. K9 Esports - 183 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 132 points
  3. Orangutan - 117 points
  4. Team Aryan - 115 points
  5. True Rippers - 115 points
  6. Gods Reign - 104 points
  7. Team Soul - 103 points
  8. White Walkers - 101 points
  9. Madkings Esports - 100 points
  10. Blitz Esports - 100 points
  11. Phoenix Esports - 97 points
  12. Vasista Esports - 89 points
  13. 8Bit - 87 points
  14. Cincinnati Kids - 83 points
  15. Autobotz Esports - 83 points
  16. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 82 points
  17. Genesis Esports - 75 points
  18. FS Esports - 75 points
  19. Likitha Esports - 70 points
  20. Victores Sumus - 69 points
  21. Nebula Esports - 68 points
  22. Meta Ninza - 65 points
  23. Los Hermanos Esports - 48 points
  24. First Curiosity - 42 points
Punk-led GodLike Esports also played astonishingly well and grabbed the second place with 132 points. The fan-favorite squad took 88 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming came third with 117 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Aryan ensured the fourth position for its name with 115 points. The team had a horrible run in its initial matches, but made an excellent comeback in its last four matches. True Rippers occupied the fifth spot with 115 points.

Gods Reign clinched the last game of the BMSD Semifinals 2025 and moved up to the sixth place with 104 points. Team Soul, led by Nakul, secured the seventh position with 103 points and one Chicken Dinner. White Walkers finished eighth with 101 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Many experienced teams like Phoenix, Vasista, 8Bit, and Genesis failed to finish in the top eight ranks in the Semifinals. These clubs will be looking to improve their performances in the Survival Stage and secure their spots in the BMSD Grand Finals.

