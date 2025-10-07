K9, GodLike, Soul, and five others qualify for BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

With the conclusion of the Semifinals, eight teams have been confirmed for the Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025. The remaining eight finalists will be selected from the Survival Stage, which is scheduled to be held on October 8 and 9, 2025. A total of 16 teams will fight in the Grand Finals from October 10 to 12. The champions will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025.The top eight teams from the BMSD Grand Finals will also compete in the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which will also feature four teams each from South Korea and Japan. The top two teams from the BMIC will also advance to the Global Championship 2025.K9 Esports emerged as the star performer in the BMSD Semifinals. The Omega-led squad posted 183 points on the scoreboard. It earned 123 finishes and three Chicken Dinners after playing aggressively in its 16 matches.Overall points table of BMSD 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the overall points table of BMSD 2025 Semifinals:K9 Esports - 183 pointsGodLike Esports - 132 pointsOrangutan - 117 pointsTeam Aryan - 115 pointsTrue Rippers - 115 pointsGods Reign - 104 pointsTeam Soul - 103 pointsWhite Walkers - 101 pointsMadkings Esports - 100 pointsBlitz Esports - 100 pointsPhoenix Esports - 97 pointsVasista Esports - 89 points8Bit - 87 pointsCincinnati Kids - 83 pointsAutobotz Esports - 83 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 82 pointsGenesis Esports - 75 pointsFS Esports - 75 pointsLikitha Esports - 70 pointsVictores Sumus - 69 pointsNebula Esports - 68 pointsMeta Ninza - 65 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 48 pointsFirst Curiosity - 42 pointsPunk-led GodLike Esports also played astonishingly well and grabbed the second place with 132 points. The fan-favorite squad took 88 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming came third with 117 points and two Chicken Dinners.Team Aryan ensured the fourth position for its name with 115 points. The team had a horrible run in its initial matches, but made an excellent comeback in its last four matches. True Rippers occupied the fifth spot with 115 points.Gods Reign clinched the last game of the BMSD Semifinals 2025 and moved up to the sixth place with 104 points. Team Soul, led by Nakul, secured the seventh position with 103 points and one Chicken Dinner. White Walkers finished eighth with 101 points and one Chicken Dinner.Many experienced teams like Phoenix, Vasista, 8Bit, and Genesis failed to finish in the top eight ranks in the Semifinals. These clubs will be looking to improve their performances in the Survival Stage and secure their spots in the BMSD Grand Finals.