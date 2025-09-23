BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 2: Overall standings and summary

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket was held on September 23. Orangutan jumped to first place with 84 points after their nine games. True Rippers was second with 80 points after their six games. FS Esports and Los Hermanos came third and fourth with 70 and 67 points, respectively. Gods Reign played well on Day 2 and moved up to fifth rank with 65 points.

First Curiosity and Gods Omen accumulated 62 points each. K9 Esports jumped to eighth place with 58 points after their nine games of the BMSD. Team Aryan ranked ninth with 54 points. Team Soul came 12th with 44 points. Team 8Bit and GodLike were 14th and 16th with 42 and 40 points respectively. Medal Esports remained in the last spot with 12 points.

Day 2 highlights of BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Overall standings of BGMI Showdown UB (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Match 7 - Erangel - Group A and C

First Curiosity claimed a 16-point Chicken Dinner in the first game of Day 2. True Rippers also played well and clinched 18 impressive points. Reckoning and Soul added 10 and nine points to their respective names.

Match 8 - Miramar - Group A and C

True Rippers continued their consistent form and registered a huge 24-point victory. FS and First Curiosity claimed 12 and 10 points respectively. Team Aryan and GodLike grabbed nine and eight points respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok - Group A and C

First Curiosity had another good game as they secured their second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 21 points. Their rising star Crypto played impressively and took six kills. FS and Team Aryan got 13 and 11 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids and GodLike earned eight points each.

Match 10 - Sanhok - Group A and B

FS Esports emerged victorious with 20 important points. K9 Esports bounced back after their poor run on Day 1 and grabbed 13 points. Gods Reigm and Orangutan achieved 12 points each.

Match 11 - Miramar - Group A and B

Gods Reign conquered a 14-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis went on to play aggressively and scored 22 points, including 17 eliminations. K9 Esports and Orangutan collected 15 and 13 points respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel - Group A and B

Gods Reign also won the last game of Day 2 with 19 points. It was their third Chicken Dinner of the BMSD Upper Bracket. Ch8Bit claimed 14 points with the help of nine eliminations. K9 Esports grabbed 13 points. Gods Omen and Meta Ninza accounted 10 points each.

