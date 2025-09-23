BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket Day 2: Teams, map order, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 23, 2025 05:18 GMT
Day 2 of BMSD UB occurs on September 23 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of BMSD UB takes place on September 23 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Upper Bracket is scheduled for September 23. A total of 24 invited teams, divided into three groups, are competing in this stage. Each will play 16 matches over four days. The top 12 will advance to the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 will move to the Quarterfinals. On Day 1, Group B played six matches, while Groups A and C played three each.

The Lower Bracket took place from September 18 to 21. From that stage, the top 12 teams progressed to the Quarterfinals, while the bottom 12 were eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket

Here are all the teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. EvoX Esports
  6. Reckoning Esports
  7. 8Bit
  8. Genesis Esports

Group B

  1. Bot Army
  2. Los Hermanos Esports
  3. Likitha Esports
  4. 4TR Official
  5. NoNx Esports
  6. Gods Omen
  7. Gods Reign
  8. Orangutan
Group C

  1. Victores Sumus
  2. Team Soul
  3. GodLike Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. True Rippers
  6. Cincinnati Kids
  7. First Curiosity
  8. Medal Esports

Map order and how to watch

youtube-cover
On Day 2, Group A will play six matches. Meanwhile, Groups B and C will participate in three matches each. All the action will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports starting at 2:45 pm.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and C
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and C
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups A and B
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and B
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and B
Day 1 overall standings

Los Hermanos delivered a brilliant performance on Day 1 of the BMSD Upper Bracket, securing two Chicken Dinners and earning 57 points from six matches. Orangutan also had a strong start, finishing second with 53 points.

Upper Bracket Day 1 points table (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)
Upper Bracket Day 1 points table (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

Gods Omen, Likitha, and Bot Army followed in third, fourth, and fifth place with 48, 39, and 36 points, respectively. True Rippers earned 35 points from three matches, placing sixth. Team Soul ranked ninth with 26 points. Gods Reign, GodLike, and FS Esports each collected 20 points.

4TR and Genesis both scored 17 points. 8Bit had a slow start, managing only 13 points from three matches. K9 Esports, the BGMS 2025 champions, bagged seven points. Medal currently sits at the bottom of the leaderboard with just four points.

Gametube

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
