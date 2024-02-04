ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 12: Teams, schedule, and more

The 12th and last day of the ESL BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season will be played on February 4 at 4 pm. After the end of the day, the top 16 teams will be selected for the LAN Finals, scheduled for February 16 to 18 in Noida. Each team will be seen fighting in their last three matches of this penultimate stage, and the 17th to 32nd ranked rosters will be knocked out of the ESL Pro Series.

Some teams like Chemin, Soul, and Global Esports are in a comfortable position and will not be under any pressure today. However, the bottom-placed lineups will be playing under the huge pressure of being eliminated from the competition.

ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 12 participants

These are the teams that are competing in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 12:

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Schedule of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 12

The final day of the BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season will begin with an action packed match between Group B and D. The next two matches will also be played between those two groups. The last games of this stage are scheduled for Group A and C. Here is the map order for Day 12.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and D

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and D

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and D

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C

Overall leaderboard after Day 11

Chemin Esports claimed the top place with 372 points after showcasing their dominance on Day 11. Team Soul (329), Entity (328), and Global Esports (325) were second, third, and fourth respectively on the overall table. Revenant, led by BGMI veteran Sensei, grabbed the sixth spot with 295 points.

Carnival and GodLike Esports were 13th and 14th with 252 and 249 points, respectively. They will have to play brilliantly on Day 12 to maintain their position in the top 16. OR Esports, led by BGMI pro Robin, claimed 17th place with 243 points. Reckoning and Hydra Official secured 20th and 21st spots with 230 and 229 points, respectively.