ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals Day 1: Teams, livestream, map order, and how to watch 

The first day of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals is set to take place on February 16 at 3 pm IST. The 16 best squads from India will kick off their campaign for a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore in the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. They will engage against one another in six matches on the opening day. The 15-point scoring system is being used in this ESL major tournament.

The LAN Finals will also welcome fans at the aforementioned venue, and the gate will open at 1:30 pm IST. The competition is expected to be exciting for BGMI fans as the 16 finalists have made it here after proving themselves in the Challenge Season.

ESL BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals teams

These 16 teams mentioned below will participate in the Finale:

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team Soul Entity Gaming Revenant Esports Team IFlicks WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OR Esports Hydra Officials Genxfm Esports

Map order for Day 1 and how to watch

Day 1 of the LAN Finals will see three games on the Erangel map, while one match each will be contested on Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Here is the map rotation for the opening day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Vikendi

Match 6 - Erangel

The ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals will be livestreamed on four platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and LOCO. You can enjoy all these exciting battles on ESL India and Nodwin Gaming channels of those platforms at 3 pm IST in English and Hindi. Fans are also welcome to watch the competition in the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Teams overview

Chemin Esports, who signed the former Celsius Esports lineup, has attracted everyone’s attention with their splendid performances over the past few months. They emerged as the star performer in the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season. Their main goal will now be to deliver the same results at the LAN.

Global Esports, led by BGMI pro Mavi, exhibited their aggressive approach in the previous phase and gained the second spot. Their member NinjaBoi claimed the first rank in the overall kill leaderboard there.

Team Soul, Entity, Revenant, and Team IFlick were phenomenal throughout the Challenge Season. On the other hand, three experienced BGMI lineups, Blind, Gods Reign, and Orangutan, had mediocre performances. OR Esports, Hydra Officials, and Genxfm barely managed to secure spots in the Finale.