With the completion of the Challenge Season, the top 16 teams from that stage have made it to the Grand Finals of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024. Chemin Esports ended the penultimate phase as the leading scorer with 381 points. They displayed impressive performances throughout that stage and acquired four Chicken Dinners as well as 159 finishes from 36 matches.

Global Esports came second with 359 points after playing aggressively in their last few matches. The Mavi-led powerhouse achieved 206 eliminations, the most of any club in the Challenge Season. Ninjaboi and Beast, who're members of this team, delivered outstanding performances that helped the organization get a podium finish.

Fan-favourite squad Team Soul got the third spot with 346 points and 186 kills. The Manya-led brigade also earned five Chicken Dinners in the Challenge Season. Nakul, Rony, and Spower — all members of this lineup — seemed to be in terrific form and will aim to retain that going forward.

Qualified teams for LAN Finals of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024

These are the 16 squads that are going to the Grand Finals, which will be held from February 16 to 18 in Noida:

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team Soul Entity Gaming Revenant Esports Team IFlicks WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OR Esports Hydra Officials Genxfm Esports

BGMI team Entity Gaming (346) held the fourth place after performing well consistently in the Challenge Season. Revenant Esports finished in the fifth spot with 338 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team IFlicks attracted everyone's attention in the Challenge Season with their splendid performances and got the sixth position.

Overall leaderboard of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Gods Reign, Blind, and Orangutan Gaming came eighth, ninth, and tenth with 307, 307, and 295 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers saw an average run but secured their seat in the BGMI LAN Finals. Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, managed 12th place with 293 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Forever, OR, and Hydra Officials also registered their positions in the Finals after enhancing their play in the fourth week.

Some popular organisations like GodLike, 8Bit, Reckoning, and Team XSpark failed in this BGMI event and were eliminated from the competition. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, also faltered terribly and came 30th in the overall scoreboard. TWM Gaming was in the last of the table with 166 points. Right after their elimination from the Pro Series, the organisation suddenly bid farewell to their squad.