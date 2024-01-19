ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 4: Teams, schedule, map order, and where to watch

The second week of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season starts on January 19. Team Prince is at the top of the leaderboard after the first week and nine matches. Gods Reign and Revenant rank second and third, respectively.

Day 4 of the Challenge Season will begin at 4 pm IST. A total of 32 participants will resume the fight to strengthen their rankings. This stage is planned to be held over 12 days, and the top 16 clubs from the overall leaderboard will be provided a slot in the Grand Finals.

ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season groups

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Day 4 map order and where to watch

The initial three games of the day will be contested between groups A and B. The fourth, fifth, and sixth matches will be held between groups C and D. Nodwin Gaming and ESL India will broadcast these games live on their YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels in English and Hindi.

Here is the map rotation for Day 4;

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and D

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group C and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

Overall standings after Week 1 of BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season

Team Prince has accumulated 95 points, including 36 frags. The seasoned squad was consistent throughout the opening week. Gods Reign seized the second spot with 90 points after showcasing their prowess in their last six matches.

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, exhibited a thumping comeback in their last few games and jumped to second place with 90 points. Alibaba Raiders, who recently entered the BGMI scene, took the fifth position with 88 points.

Team Soul won two Chicken Dinners and captured the seventh spot after Week 1. The superstar crew posted 84 points after playing aggressively. Gujarat Tigers acquired 10th place with 76 points. GodLike and Team XSpark collected 64 and 62 points, respectively. A few renowned BGMI squads like Reckoning, WSB, and 8Bit struggled in the opening week