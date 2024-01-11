Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The Challenge Season of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 is all set to commence on January 12, 2024, with a total of 32 teams. This is the penultimate phase of this major event, which will decide the 16 finalists. 24 renowned organizations have been directly invited to participate in this stage, while eight teams have been selected from the previous phase, the Open Finals.

ESL has announced a prize pool of ₹1 crore for this Pro Series contest. The Challenge Season will be a crucial phase and will run across four weeks. The event kicked off with 2048 teams on December 18, and the first two stages (Challenge Open and Open Finals) have already ended with the finalization of the eight teams that will play in the upcoming phase.

Participating teams of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Invited teams:

Chemin Esports Big Brother Esports Medal Esports WSB Gaming Entity Gaming Carnival Esports Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Team 8Bit Alibaba Raiders Genxfm Esports Global Esports Team Soul Gods Reign Revenant Esports TWM Gaming OR Esports Team Zero Team GodLike Team Forever Team XSpark Autobotz Hydra Esports Gujarat Tigers

Qualified teams:

Reckoning Esports Skull TZ Esports Wingod Esports 4 Aggressive Man Team Aaru Team Prince 4Shot Esports Team Together Esports

Initially, Team Insane made it to this phase by claiming the fourth spot in the Open Finals. The club has now been disqualified from the tournament. Team Together Esports has been awarded that spot in the Challenge Season as they were ninth in the Open Finals.

Tournament format, and where to watch the Challenge Season

These 32 teams are split into four groups and will compete in a Round-Robin format across 72 matches. This stage will be hosted on weekends and will end on February 4. Six matches will be played daily, and you can watch them on YouTube, Facebook, LOCO, and Rooter channels channel of ESL India from 4:00 pm onwards.

Popular teams like Soul, Blind, Gods Reign, Carnival, and Gujarat Tigers will play with their new BGMI rosters. Several changes have been made in their lineups by many organizations ahead of this Snapdragon Pro Series. Carnival Esports has entered the BGMI Esports scene by recruiting the former Team Soul players.

The aforementioned eight qualified teams have played remarkably well in their two previous stages of the tournament. These squads will focus on maintaining their gained momentum and give a tough fight to those invited organizations in this BGMI Pro Series.