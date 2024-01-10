Team Insane disqualified from Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024

ESL has disqualified popular Indian club Team Insane from the ongoing Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024. The organizer did not provide a specific reason for their disqualification, but some players had made several allegations of cheating against their athlete Tsunami. The Pro Series is the first major BGMI event of 2024, featuring a grand prize of ₹1 crore.

Team Together Esports has replaced Team Insane in the upcoming Challenge Season, starting on January 12. There will be a total of 32 teams playing in this stage for the 16 slots in the Grand Finals, which will be hosted in February next month.

Team Insane face disqualification from the Challenge Season of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024

Tsunami and three unnamed players were playing for Team Insane in the Snapdragon Pro Series. The firm initially participated in the Conquest Open, the first phase of the event where 2,048 teams contested for the 16 slots in the Open Finals.

Team Insane earned their slot there and then played well in the Open Finals on January 6 and 7. The club took fourth place after scoring 107 points with two Chicken Dinners. The roster was phenomenal on Day 1, winning two games in the first six matches. Their performances declined on the second day, but they managed fourth place in the overall standings.

There were only eight slots for the Challenge Season in the Open Finals. With Team Insane's disqualification, Team Together Esports (TTE), who were ninth in the overall standings, have been given a spot in the Challenge Season. ESL has invited 24 well-known organizations for the upcoming stage.

Popular BGMI player Maxkash recently accused Tsunami of cheating (Image via Maxkash's Instagram page)

After allegations of cheating, Tsunami said that he had not done anything wrong and would upload gameplay videos of all his ESL Snapdragon Pro Series matches on his YouTube channel. He also revealed that the viral video in which he was banned for 10 minutes was not from this ESL event and that it was not because of hacking but due to a network error.

Team Insane recently achieved third place in the BMPS 2023, an official BGMI major tournament. However, their players Aadi, Jazzyy, Darlord, and Skipzz have since left the organization. Tsunami is the only remaining member of the club and was playing with three unsigned players in the Snapdragon Pro Series.