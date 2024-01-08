Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Open Finals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Challenge Season, and more

The two-day Open Finals of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 drew to a close on January 7. A total of 16 teams participated in 12 matches for the eight slots in the next phase — Challenge Season. Reckoning Esports topped the overall chart with 161 points, including 83 eliminations. The Punk-led roster amassed over 100 points on Day 2 and also gained two Chicken Dinners.

Skull TZ Esports was impressive on both days, taking second place with 141 points, including 72 kills. They won four Chicken Dinners out of their 12 matches. So far, they have displayed their technicality in this Snapdragon Pro Series and will look to continue doing so in the upcoming stages.

Wingod Esports was the third-best team in the Open Finals with 111 points. The lineup mesmerized from the start, gaining two Chicken Dinners in the process. They will now prepare for the Challenge Season, which will feature many experienced teams.

Qualified teams for Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Reckoning Esports Skull TZ Esports Wingod Esports Team Insane 4 Aggressive Man Team Aaru Team Prince 4Shot Esports

Team Insane had an overwhelming start to the stage on Day 1 but slipped from first to fourth with 107 points after struggling in their last six games. Their player, Tsunami, secured 20 eliminations in 12 matches. 4 Aggressive took the fifth spot with 104 points.

The top eight teams of the SPS Open Finals (Image via ESL)

Team Aaru, the former Midwave roster, were sixth with 102 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Prince saw a decline in their performance on Day 2 but somehow secured seventh place. 4Shot Esports just about managed a spot in the top eight as the side tied with Team Together Esports at 95 points. However, they earned more placement points.

Meanwhile, Team Together Esports ended in ninth place and couldn't qualify for the BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season. Grind One Esports finished 10th with 93 points. Dream Team Esports came 11th with 89 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner.

The bottom eight teams of the SPS Open Finals (Image via ESL)

NONX, UP50, and Aerobotz held 12th, 13th, and 14th positions with 66, 65, and 65 points, respectively. Optimum and Pyramid Esports had a bad run, scoring only 18 and 12 points, respectively, in 12 games of the BGMI Pro Series Open Finals.