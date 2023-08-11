Team Snax and Team Insane eliminated from BGIS 2023: The Grind 

Team Snax and Insane have failed to acquire a seat in the third round of the ongoing BGIS The Grind. These two teams took part in a total of six matches in round 2, played on August 11. Out of the group's 16 teams, the top eight have secured their spots in the next round, while the remaining have been eliminated from the competition.

Team Insane finished in 13th position with a total of 29 points, including 11 placement points. On the other hand, Team Snax, which boasts veteran players like Slayer, Snax, and Kratos, secured the 15th spot, gathering only 13 points.

That said, this is not the end of the road for the eliminated teams, as they can once again participate in the first stage of the BGIS Main event.

Team Snax and Team Insane's performance in BGIS The Grind Round 2

During the second-day opener, Team Snax got caught between Intrepid and Autobotz Esports early and was eliminated with zero points. A similar poor fate befell Team Insane, but they managed to grab five important frag points.

In the second game in Miramar, Team Insane once again faced an early exit, this time being eliminated after securing only four frags. Despite their daring and high-risk approach, it didn't yield the results they had hoped for.

Team Snax kicked off with a strong start, eliminating two opponents; however, they were caught off guard and ultimately eliminated, managing to secure just two points.

The third match on the Sanhok map didn't bring any change in fortune for either team. Team Snax secured the ninth position with four points, while Team Insane could only muster a single point.

As the matches reached their halfway point, Team Insane found themselves in the 12th spot, while the squad from Snax occupied the 14th position. Both teams were teetering on the edge of the danger zone, requiring noteworthy performances to secure their passage into The Grind Round 3.

The fourth battle played on the Vikendi map saw Team Insane gathering five points with three eliminations while Team Snax came 12th with only two points to their kitty.

The penultimate match of The Grind Week 2 Day 2, saw Team Snax get into an early fight with The Silent Killers and hence dealt with heavy damage and was eliminated early, while Insane's players were picked out by enemies mid-rotation and could only gather three points.

In the decisive game for both squads, Team Insane displayed resilience, accumulating nine points, mainly through six placement points. Conversely, Team Snax's bold and aggressive tactics didn't yield the expected results, as they secured the 10th position with a mere four points in their last battle of The Grind.