Midwave Esports bids farewell to BGMI roster ahead of BMPS 2023

In a recent turn of events, Midwave Esports has parted ways with their BGMI roster. The organization had initially signed this lineup just a few months ago in August, but their performance was mediocre. The organization bid farewell to the squad just before the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2023.

The announcement came through their Instagram, where they wrote:

"Grateful for the incredible journey with you. From epic victories to unforgettable moments, thank you to my teammates for the memories. Time to level up on new adventures. stay on for further updates."

Midwave Esports BGMI roster

Here are the four players that were associated with the organization:

Attanki (Randeep Singh Bhullar) Aaru (Aaru) Dinoysys (Jatin Chauhan) Wixxky (Deepanshu Yadav)

During their brief tenure, the roster did not achieve any major significant wins. Their most notable performance came in the Upthrust Esports Survivors Throne Season 4, where they clinched the second position.

The lineup had a magnificent performance in the initial phases of the BGIS 2023. They made it to the finale of this prestigious official competition, where the club ranked 10th in the overall standings after showcasing an average performance.

Midwave faced challenges in making a mark in the Skysports Championship 5.0, failing to advance to the finals. On the other hand, they captured the ninth position in the recently concluded Diwali Battle 2023.

Prior to joining Midwave, Aaru, Attanki, and Wixxky were part of WSB Gaming for about two months. Aaru and Attanki too had an extensive and successful tenure with OR Esports. Both the athletes have competed in a number of major competitions.

On November 17, star BGMI player and YouTuber Snax took to his YouTube to announce that Aaru, Aatanki, Dinosys, and himself will be playing as a team in the upcoming the BMPS 2023, an official tournament. This sudden development adds an interesting twist to the players' future endeavors in the competitive scene. The Aaru-led squad will now focus on acquiring a podium in the upcoming Pro Series.

It remains unclear whether Midwave Official will opt to continue their venture in BGMI with a fresh roster or explore other avenues within the ever-evolving esports landscape.

With numerous upcoming events in the BGMI esports circuit, many roster shuffles are underway. Players and organizations are exploring diverse combinations to gear up for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.