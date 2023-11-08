Entity Gaming crowned champions of Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 

Entity Gaming became the champions of the Upthrust BGMI Diwali 2023 after playing consistently throughout this two-day contest. The Saumraj-led lineup scored a total of 149 goals, including 51 kills and 98 placement points. They obtained three Chicken Dinners in their 14 matches.

Interestingly, Blind Esports also gained 149 points and three Chicken Dinners. However, this side acquired fewer placement points than Entity Gaming. Due to this factor, Blind went home with the runners-up title.

Global Esports, a newly formed lineup, impressed fans with their exploits and bagged the third position with 133 points despite not winning a Chicken Dinner. Their athletes, Ninjaboi and Slung, delivered terrific performances in this tournament.

Team Soul came fourth with 131 points. This squad has been granted an award for being a fan favorite. Gods Reign came sixth, and Blaze was named the MVP of the Finale.

BGMI Diwali Battle LAN Finals overall standings and Day 2 overview

Match 8 - Erangel

Blind Esports pulled off a brilliant 26-point victory in Day 2's first game and strengthened their ranking in the overall standings. Midwave bounced back with 21 points after their disappointing showing on Day 1. Orangutan, Global, and OR obtained 16, 13, and 13 points, respectively.

Match 9 - Miramar

Aaru, a member of Midwave, demonstrated his excellent understanding of BGMI in this match and helped his team secure an incredible Chicken Dinner with 16 points. GodLike Esports, led by Shadow, played impressively and scored 26 points.

Match 10 - Erangel

Entity Gaming had a great showcasing in this third game, as the Saumraj-led squad got a 23-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit claimed 18 points, while Orangutan took 13 important points in this match.

Match 11 - Sanhok

Blind Esports acquired their third victory by winning this event's 11th game with 25 points. Revenant and Entity bagged 17 and 14 points, respectively. Gods Reign and Team XSpark added 13 and 11 points to their names.

Match 12 - Erangel

Gods Reign conquered the fifth match of Day 2 with 24 points. Global Esports and Psyche collected 15 and 14 points in this game. Blind played fiercely and picked up 12 points.

Match 13 - Miramar

Entity Gaming grabbed a 20-point win in this penultimate battle. GodLike (21), 8Bit (20), and Soul (18) were also impressive in this game. Global Esports grabbed 10 points.

Match 14 - Erangel

Midwave earned a 27-point Chicken Dinner in Match 14 of the BGMI Diwali Battle Finals. GodLike achieved 23 points, while Global Esports secured 14 points.