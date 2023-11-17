Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 officially announced 

Today, November 17, 2023, Krafton officially announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023, a top-tier BGMI official tournament, will commence in a few days. It will be the second iteration of the Pro Series.

Krafton made the announcement through their social media pages, stating:

"Get ready to witness gaming history. The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 is just around the corner, and our top pro teams are locked and loaded for battle. Stay tuned for some gaming action. It's time to game for glory like never before."

However, the start date, schedule, and other details of the competition have not been disclosed yet.

BMPS 2023 to feature top BGMI squads from India

The upcoming Pro Series will boast several popular and renowned BGMI squads. The organizer has not yet revealed the exact number of participants, but all or most of the top-performing teams from the recently held BGIS 2023 will likely be invited to the competition.

In the past few weeks, many organizations, such as GodLike Esports, Team XSpark, and more, have made changes to their roster to establish themselves as strong teams for this grand tournament.

It is the third official BGMI esports event of the year. At BGIS 2023, many underdog and experienced teams competed for a humongous ₹2 crore prize pool. Gladiators Esports was the undisputed winner of this first official event. The company then hosted the India vs Korea Invitational, having a total prize money of ₹1 crore.

About BMPS Season 1

The BMPS was inaugurated in 2022, just before the BGMI ban. It was hosted from May 19 to June 12 that year and featured 24 teams from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge. The total prize money of this grand contest was ₹2 crore.

Crowd favorite Team Soul emerged as a dominant force in the event and clinched their first offline BGMI title. Their athlete Goblin won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Grand Finals. The club also earned a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League 2022 as the winner of the BMPS Season 1.

OR Esports and Enigma Gaming captured the first and second runners-up positions while Global Esports bagged the fourth spot.