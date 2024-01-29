ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 9: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Week 3 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season concluded on January 28. Entity Gaming ranked first with 288 points, including 128 eliminations. The Saumraj-led squad has displayed top-tier performances so far in this phase.

Fan favorite Team Iqoo Soul made a strong move, gaining a position to secure second place with 278 points. Meanwhile, Chemin Esports experienced a slight setback, slipping two places but still managing to secure the third rank with 277 points.

Global Esports had a noteworthy day, making significant progress by gaining seven places to finish the week at sixth rank. Carnival Gaming faced a minor setback, slipping one place to occupy the eighth rank on the leaderboard. Team GodLike, another fan-favorite, currently sits at the 13th position, and Team XSpark is positioned at the 23rd spot as the competition intensifies

Day 9 results of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Expand Tweet

Match 1: Erangel - Group C vs D

The day commenced with Team 8Bit dominating and securing victory with an impressive 12 frags. Madman's outstanding performance earned him the MVP title for his six eliminations. FS Esports exhibited patient gameplay, securing the second spot with four frags. Despite an early elimination, Team Zero showcased resilience, amassing 11 frags.

Match 2: Miramar - Group C vs D

Team Iqoo Soul claimed the second match of the day, securing 11 frags, with BGMI pro Nakul delivering a stellar MVP performance with five frags. Team 8Bit secured the second position with four frags, while GenXFM secured the third spot with eight frags.

Match 3: Erangel - Group C vs D

FS Esports displayed character, winning the third match with 10 frags, and Aaru earned the MVP title. Entity followed closely with eight frags, and Team iFlicks secured the third spot with 10 frags.

Match 4: Sanhok - Group A vs B

Team XSpark , led by BGMI star Dreams, emerged victorious in the fourth match, securing the chicken dinner with seven frags. The team exhibited patience in the initial circles, which ultimately paid off. Global Esports also had a good match, as they raked in 19 points.

Expand Tweet

Match 5: Vikendi - Group A vs B

Gujarat Tigers claimed the fifth battle of the day with 10 frags, while Autobotz secured a close second with six frags. GodLike accumulated 14 points, while CES Venom earned five frags.

Match 6: Erangel - Group A vs B

WSB Gaming concluded the day with an impressive performance, securing 11 frags and a chicken dinner. Global Esports' Mavi exhibited excellent gameplay, leading his team to the second position with 11 frags. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, secured the third spot with five eliminations.