ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 6: Teams, schedule, and Day 5 results 

January 21 will see all 32 teams play their remaining three matches of Week 2 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. After Day 5, Chemin Esports sits first on the overall scoreboard, with Team Soul finishing second. Day 6 kicks off at 4 pm today and will be broadcast on YouTube, Loco, Facebook, and Rooter in Hindi and English.

The day also marks the halfway point of the Challenge Season. The bottom 16 teams will hope to improve their performances in the remaining encounters.

BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season groups and teams

The 32 teams mentioned below have been seeded into four groups for the Challenge Season::

Group A

Global Esports GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers WSB Gaming 4SHOT Esports Gods Reign

Group B

Chemin Esports Hydra Orangutan Carnival Gaming Medal Esports Skulltz Esports TWM Gaming TeamXSpark

Group C

Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports WindGod Esports Team Forever Alibaba Raiders Team Iflick Team Soul FS Esports

Group D

OREsports Team Together Esports Team Zero BIG BROTHER ESPORTS 8Bit Entity Gaming GENXFM Esports Team Prince

Map order of BGMI Pro Series Day 6:

ESL will host the first three encounters between Groups B and D, while the remaining three will feature Groups A and C. Here is the schedule for Day 6:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and D

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and D

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and D

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C

Day 5 overview

Chemin Esports continued their tactical excellence on Day 5 and retained their first spot with 180 points. Fan favourite Team Soul seized second rank with 160 points, followed by Saumraj-led Entity Gaming with 141. TTE won two battles yesterday and jumped to fourth with 140 points.

Three experienced BGMI lineups, Revenant, Gods Reign, and Blind Esports, have collected 136, 130, and 129 points, respectively. Carnival Esports ascended to 11th with 124 points on Day 5. Further down, Team GodLike slumped to 19th with 99 points.

Team XSpark, Reckoning, and OR Esports have accumulated 91, 88, and 85 points respectively. Medal Esports, led by BGMI star Paradox, languished in 29th with 83 points.