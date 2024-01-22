ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Day 6: Overall standings, summary, and more

Entity Gaming jumped to the first position in the Challenge Season of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series after the conclusion of Week 2. The Saumraj-led lineup has picked up 199 points in the 18 matches they played. Chemin Esports fell to second place with 189 points following a disappointing performance on Day 6. Team Soul and TTE ranked third and fourth with 186 and 171 points, respectively.

Revenant and Gods Reign have earned 166 and 158 points, respectively. Carnival Esports moved up to the eighth spot after improving their gameplay on Day 6. Hydra Official (141), Blind (138), and Orangutan (137) somehow maintained their positions in the top 16.

Team GodLike ended Week 2 in the 19th spot with 124 points. Reckoning and Team XSpark have accumulated 120 and 115 points, respectively. TWM Gaming slipped to 28th place with 102 points, followed by Team Zero. 4Shot Officials was 31st with 90 points.

Day 6 results of BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and D

Team Zero kicked off the sixth day with a fantastic 28-point victory in the first game. Darklord from the BGMI unit took seven frags. Skulltz, Hydra, and Carnival Gaming scored 18, 15, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and D

Entity Gaming obtained a 25-point win in the second battle. Orangutan and Team XSpark added 18 and 15 crucial points to their respective tallies. 8Bit and OR claimed 14 points each.

Match 3 - Erangel - Group B and D

TTE played brilliantly to clinch the third encounter with 26 points. Entity Gaming claimed 25 points thanks to seven eliminations secured by their IGL Saumraj. Team 8Bit also looked great and claimed 16 points.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Revenant Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match with 20 points. GodLike Esports delivered an impressive performance and grabbed 17 points. Reckoning and Soul garnered 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Vikendi - Group A and C

WSB Gaming had a strong comeback in the fifth encounter after securing 27 points. Gods Reign earned 17 points, while Team Forever snatched 16 important points.

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C

WSB Gaming won their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 20 points. Team Iflick and Autobotz claimed 21 and 14 points, respectively. Alibaba Raiders, who recently entered the BGMI scene, did well in the last game of Day 6, scoring 15 points.