"Everything about the game has come to end now": Villager Esports' CEO on BGMI ban in India

BGMI’s ban has elicited reactions and opinions from several prominent members of the Indian esports community. Kuldeep Lather, the CEO of Villager Esports, recently tweeted out his thoughts on the game's ban. According to the executive, the Indian esports community as a whole will have to chip in to save the game. The tweet read:

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat

Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing.

#Esports Everything about the game has come to end now finally.Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. Everything about the game has come to end now finally. Atheletes are free, orgs are looking for new ways and similarly TOs are struggling, it will take collective efforts to keep this ship sailing. #Esports

BGMI’s ban could not have come at any worse time, as a thriving ecosystem has come to standstill. It has been a few weeks since the game’s removal from the store, but the servers are still up.

At the same time, influential members of the community and other notable personalities have maintained their optimism over the possible return of the game.

Netizens react to Kuldeep Lather's view on the BGMI ban

Following Lather's tweet on Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban, a number of netizens began speculating and questioning whether the game would make a comeback in the country. However, this question continues to remain open at the moment.

Rushindra.eth @RushindraSinha @Kullthegreat Right now most people are in a wait and watch mode - but I recommend they start preparing for things even if it doesn’t come back - this is the second time now - it’s high time to eco system starts getting smarter and being prepared for things like these rather than just wait 🫣 @Kullthegreat Right now most people are in a wait and watch mode - but I recommend they start preparing for things even if it doesn’t come back - this is the second time now - it’s high time to eco system starts getting smarter and being prepared for things like these rather than just wait 🫣

In response to Lather's tweet, Dr. Rushindra Sinha, the CEO and founder of Global Esports, stated that while most people are in a wait-and-watch mode, it is best to start planning for the eventuality that the game may not return.

He further commented that this is the second time that such a situation has transpired, and that it is time for the ecosystem to start acting in a manner that is both more intelligent and more proactive, rather than passive and reactive.

In a separate tweet, Rushindra Sinha shared a screenshot of a conversation in which he stated that the title's publishers are working on a resolution. He also emphasized that allowing the entire esports ecosystem to come to a complete and utter halt is not a sound strategy.

After BGMI's ban, Krafton had released a statement, but things have been rather quiet over the last few days. Subsequently, the company's CFO also mentioned the ban during the earnings call for the second quarter.

Several stakeholders have been positive about BGMI's comeback in the country. In an Instagram story, Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports, asserted that the game would surely return. He also revealed that the ban was not an immediate action, but had been in the process for months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman