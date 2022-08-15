"100% the game will be back": Skyesports' CEO Shiva Nandy positive of BGMI's return

BGMI enthusiasts have been provided glimmers of hope on the possibility of the game's return following an unanticipated ban in late July. There have been numerous positive developments, including Krafton's CFO's statement about the company's commitment to the Indian market during Krafton's second-quarter earnings call.

In a recent Instagram story, the founder and CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, has further assured fans that Battlegrounds Mobile India will make a comeback. Later in the story, he added that the publishers were trying to resolve the issue and expressed his opinion that other publishers would not care as much about the community.

He wrote:

"100% the game will be back. Believe in the process."

Shiva Nandy assures fans of BGMI's comeback in his Instagram story

Shiva Nandy assures fans about the return of the title in India (Image via Instagram/@shivamarvelnandy)

Earlier this morning, Shiva Nandy uploaded an Instagram story that specifically addressed the issue of BGMI's removal from the country's Play and App stores.

His story read:

"Regarding BGMI, Krafton is putting in so much effort to bring back the game. Everyone should appreciate the publisher as I don't think any other publisher would care for the community at this level."

He instilled a sense of hope in the fans, who had been thoroughly saddened in the last few weeks by adding that the game would be "100% back." Nandy further wrote:

"Certain things I can't share here, but I will do it when it's needed with an authentic update."

A few days back, Skyesports' CEO had also uploaded a story where he had provided gamers with new details surrounding BGMI's removal from India. He claimed that this was not a ban but rather an interim government order.

Nandy further stated that this was not an immediate step but had been in the works for a few months. He said the Government of India had sent a notice to Krafton around a week before the game was delisted.

Shiva Nandy ended the story on a positive note, giving the fans and players much-needed hope. He claimed that since Tiktok is supposedly set to make a comeback, BGMI could also return very soon.

Krafton's CFO, Bae Dong-guen, has already said that the company will cooperate with the relevant authorities to "find ways" for BGMI players to keep enjoying the game.

Even in view of all these recent developments from the developers, the question of whether or not Battlegrounds Mobile India will be able to make a comeback in the country continues to be an open one. However, its restoration will be necessary for the success of the entire esports ecosystem surrounding the game with heavy investment from various stakeholders.

