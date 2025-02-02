"Full of ups and downs": Gods Reign's Destro on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, memorable moments, and future goals (Exclusive)

The Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) BGMI Season 6 by Nodwin Gaming and ESL FaceIt Group is in its final stages. The team from Sportskeeda had the opportunity to visit the final day of this action-packed tournament held at Noida Indoor Stadium.

Before the matches started, we had a chance to talk with Ammar "Destro" Khan from Gods Reign. Destro talked about his journey and memorable moments in the tournament, while also shedding light on future goals.

Note: As Destro's native language isn't English, his responses have been edited for clarity while preserving his intended meaning.

Gods Reign's Destro on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals, memorable moments, and future goals

Gods Reign BGMI roster for SPS Season 6 (Image via YouTube/Gods Reign)

Q) What is the story behind your in-game name?

Destro: There is no special story or particular reason behind my name. I kept my name as Destroyer in the early days, but with time, I shortened it to Destro.

Q) Do you have any pre-game rituals that help you focus better and get in the zone?

Destro: I don't have any rituals as such, but whenever I play my matches, I have a lucky pendant that I always wear. It has always been lucky for me since the day I bought it.

Q) Gods Reign has shown impressive consistency this season. What do you think has been the key to your team’s success?

Destro: I think we have sorted out the problems we faced last year. With NinjaJOD joining the team, we have found our stability. We are playing our natural game without stress. I'm not stressed about the finals today as well. We are here to give our best and be satisfied with our performance.

Q) What are your views on NinjaJOD's playstyle and how has your playstyle evolved over the past few seasons?

Destro: I always wanted a teammate who either brought stability to the team or was a playmaker for our team from the start. NinjaJOD has delivered on both fronts and he has been a lot helpful in the team.

Talking about my style, I believe last year we were playing edge-to-edge gameplay a lot with a preference for fights. That was not working out for me and my team. This year, we changed a lot of things with our preference being on rotations and it's working out for us.

Read more: Team Versatile's Saumraj on SPS BGMI Season 6 finals

Q) Can you walk us through your journey in competitive BGMI?

Destro: I think my journey has been full of ups and downs. I've seen the pinnacle of my career and also rock bottom in the last year. I've seen it all and I still believe the real fun is in the journey itself as you can't win all the tournaments. In my case, I have learned from my mistakes and I have been lucky to have met people around me in my career. Just grateful for everything.

Q) What has been the most memorable moment for you in SPS BGMI Season 6 so far?

Destro: I don't have one particular moment in mind, but meeting my friends from other teams in a LAN event like this and enjoying the thrill along with them is a core memory for me from SPS BGMI Season 6.

This game is something we always play — all day long around the year. However, meeting my peers and interacting with fans are memorable moments for me.

Q) Which match in the SPS BGMI Season 6 finals do you think defined your team’s performance as the best?

Destro: I think I can say yesterday's Miramar match was the best. Rotation-wise, multiple matches have gone excellent for us, but if you talk about rotation plus fragging, I will pick yesterday's Miramar match.

(Gods Reign won the Miramar match on February 1, 2025, securing a total of 24 points)

Q) What’s your communication dynamic like with your teammates during high-pressure moments?

Destro: We play a chill playstyle. I make a lot of callouts during the game for the team and my teammates always ask me before doing something. We enact a play after my approval so it is really easy for us to deal with high-pressure moments.

Q) What’s your take on the current BGMI esports scene? Do you think it has room for growth?

Destro: I think BGMI esports is still growing but there has been a fall recently. Esports, in general, has seen a growth in audience with teams like GodLike and SouL performing well. It is good for the scene overall. While I feel there is not much stability as of now, in three to four years I feel we'll achieve that too.

