Garena Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Which game is better for mid-range Android smartphones?

After months of speculation, Battlegrounds Mobile India was finally released by Krafton Inc. on July 2nd. The Battle Royale title marked the return of PUBG Mobile after a year away.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile due to security issues in September 2020, after which COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire took over this market.

Both titles achieved immense popularity in this period. Free Fire stood out among the two owing to its low-end system requirements.

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was released, gamers have been curious to know whether Free Fire will be able to hold its position among mid-range smartphones or if Krafton's game will walk away comfortably.

Battlegrounds Mobile India holds the upper hand in the mid-range smartphone category

System requirements

The system requirements for the two BR titles will be significant to get a proper conclusion to this argument.

Free Fire's system requirements are low and require just 1 GB of RAM to run seamlessly on Android devices. Gamers should also have an Android version 4.0.3 or above to access Free Fire.

Battlegrounds Mobile India requires a minimum of 2 GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or higher to run the game seamlessly.

It is evident that the system requirements of Free Fire are lower than that of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements include an Android phone running Android 5.1.1 or above and with at least 2GB RAM.

Graphics

In terms of graphics, Battlegrounds Mobile India packs a similar visual output to PUBG Mobile. Gamers can experience high-quality visuals as the game supports Ultra HD performance. The detailed graphics make the game more realistic and offer better gameplay.

Free Fire, on the other hand, was solely developed for low-end Android devices. The graphics are not as detailed as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and gamers will be missing a realistic touch while playing the game.

It is clear by this comparison that BGMI has the edge over Free Fire in terms of gaming graphics.

Final verdict

Most mid-range smartphones nowadays offer decent specifications in terms of RAM and processor. Gamers can easily get hold of a smartphone that provides a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and has an Android version higher than the one required to play these games.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is better for gameplay and graphics and even gives gamers a better Battle Royale experience. Therefore, it is a better choice when it comes to the mid-range smartphone category.

