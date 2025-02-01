GodL Jonathan emerges as star player of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 LAN Finals Day 1

Jonathan from GodLike Esports was the star player on Day 1 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Finals. However, his team had a below-average run on the opening day. He demonstrated magnificent performances in the sixth and last game of the day and led his team to finish 12th in the overall standings. The first day was played on January 31, 2025.

After the conclusion of Day 1, Carnival Gaming grabbed prime position in the overall rankings with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner. While Medal Esports (44) and K9 Squad (44) were second and third, respectively. Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers also performed well on the opening day.

Jonathan’s performances on Day 1 of SPS BGMI S6 Grand Finals

The first match of the day was played on the Erangel map. Team GodLike had a disappointing opening as the squad was unable to score a single point. K9 Esports was the winner of this match.

In the second game, Team GodLike grabbed eight points, including four kills. Jonathan played well and eliminated three players during the match. Admino took one finish. Gods Reign emerged victorious in this match.

GodLike was eliminated earlier without any points in the third encounter. After the end of this game, the squad was 15th in the overall standings with only eight points. Team Versatile was impressive in this third match as they pulled off a 20-point Chicken Dinner.

Jonathan helped GodLike secure three points in the fourth encounter. The BGMI veteran claimed three eliminations. However, the team failed to earn any position points. Gujarat Tigers was the winner of this Sanhok match.

Team GodLike demonstrated aggressive gameplay in the sixth battle of the day. Jonathan played a key role in this match once again and helped the team achieve 17 important points. He clinched eight eliminations by himself, showcasing a top-notch performance. The club secured 12 kills in this match. Admino got two kills, while Punk and Zap got one kill each.

After the end of the six matches, Jonathan ranked first on the kill leaderboard with 14 eliminations. Team GodLike garnered a total of 28 points, including 19 kills. The team will have to improve their gameplay in their remaining 12 matches to secure a respectable spot in this BGMI event.

Some popular squads like Team Soul and Wyld Fangs had a disappointing outing on Day 1. The remaining two days of the finals will be crucial for every team. The second day will be played on February 1, 2025.

