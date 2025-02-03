GodL Jonathan shares emotional message after failing to win Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6

Jonathan from Team GodLike shared an emotional message on his social media after failing to win the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season. His club finished fifth in the event, which concluded on February 2, 2025. However, he delivered magnificent performances in the tournament and was the third-best individual player in the Grand Finals. He and his team have not won any major tournaments for a long time.

The SPS S6 Finals were held at the Noida Indoor Stadium from January 31 to February 2, 2025. India’s top 16 BGMI clubs contested against each other in 18 matches for an enormous prize pool of ₹1 crore. Gods Reign, led by Destro, emerged victorious in the tournament after exhibiting strong performances.

GodLike ranks fifth in SPS BGMI S6

Jonathan posted an emotional message after finishing fifth in SPS S6 (Image via Instagram/ig_jonathangaming)

Team GodLike came fifth in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and was awarded a cash prize of ₹3 lakh. In the Grand Finals, the team scored 131 points with the help of 86 kills and one Chicken Dinner. The squad was 24 points behind the winner at the end of the tournament.

Jonathan posted the following emotional message on his Instagram broadcast channel:

“Why God, why?! We have always come so close but don’t cross the line. It’s frustrating, but then I look around at the love and support I have like a family always standing by my side. That’s what keeps me going. It gives me the strength to rise, grind, and believe that maybe next time, we’ll cross that line. I’m forever grateful for your support, we will bounce back, stronger than ever.”

Jonathan and his club GodLike have been trying their hardest to win a major trophy for more than three years. The organization secured third place in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024, a major BGMI official event.

Jonathan performed impressively in the SPS Season 6, claiming 33 kills in the Finals and having played a key role in his team. The club had a disappointing start to the Finals but played well in the next two days. The Punk-led powerhouse won a Chicken Dinner in the fourth match of the final day. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated earlier in the last two games and slipped to the fifth spot in the overall points table.

The Omega-led K9 Squad grabbed the second spot in the SPS BGMI Pro Series after their outstanding performances on the final day. Meanwhile, the Saumraj-led Team Versatile came third in the tournament, followed by Orangutan Gaming. Carnival and Team Soul were in sixth and seventh places, respectively. All these teams will now prepare for the upcoming BGIS 2025.

