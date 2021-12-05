GodLike eSports announces new all-girls BGMI roster

With the arrival of BGMI in India earlier in July this year, the esports scene for the game has kickstarted as well. The first official BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, has already started and is in its in-game qualifier phase.

With peak crowd interest, top organizations across the country are looking to diversify and hire new rosters. In recent news, GodLike eSports, one of the most popular Indian esports organizations, signed an all-girls BGMI lineup.

Welcoming the roster, GodLike expressed that the announcement was long overdue and that they were finally adding an all-girls lineup to the GodLike family.

GodLike BGMI Girls roster

1) Evil

2) Scar

3) AlphaQueen

4) Clutchy

5) Antra

6) Rebel

GodLike eSports already has two of the strongest rosters in the Indian mobile scene, in COD Mobile and BGMI.

The BGMI boys lineup of the organization has been touted as the best in the country as they have won multiple third-party tournaments with huge prize pools since the release of the game.

GodLike eSports @GodLike_in

@GHATAK_official

@kronten The wait is over! Our New BGMI Roster is finally here! Welcome to the family. The wait is over! Our New BGMI Roster is finally here! Welcome to the family.@GHATAK_official @kronten https://t.co/NtW6HiY0aa

The boys' BGMI roster is also a strong contender for the recently announced Indian Slot of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 finals, although no official announcement regarding this has been made as of yet.

The COD Mobile roster of GodLike eSports has been performing in dominating fashion as well. The team is currently gearing up for the upcoming COD Mobile World Championship: 2021 East Finals scheduled to start on 11 December, 2021.

With the signing of the girls roster, it would be intriguing to see how the team performs in the tournaments they compete in. With the signing, GodLike eSports is also encouraging other female gamers to enter the world of esports and display their potential.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee