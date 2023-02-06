'GodLike Esports' main lineup will be affected the most': Neyoo on consequences if BGMI doesn't return soon

On February 5, renowned BGMI star player Suraj "Neyoo" Majumdar joined a livestream (organized by Gill) where he played New State Mobile along with the likes of Fierce and Gill.

During the broadcast, Neyoo went on to discuss that Battlegrounds Mobile India's failure to make a comeback could have an adverse effect on GodLike Esports.

He mentioned that the title's absence has already created uncertainty amongst players in the lineup. If it fails to return to the Indian gaming market soon, he fears that GodLike's primary BGMI esports lineup will suffer the most.

Timestamp: 2:16

His exact words were:

"If BGMI doesn't return soon, I fear the most affected roster will be the main GodLike Esports lineup. I am constantly telling them to start grinding on New State Mobile, but to no avail. I hope the game comes back soon, else the consequences will be bad."

The conversation was a result of Fierce stating that Battlegrounds Mobile India will not be back in the coming six months. While Gill laughed it off and said that the game would be back sooner than expected, Neyoo seemed concerned about the future of GodLike Esports' BGMI lineup.

Since Neyoo and GodLike Esports have one of the biggest fanbases in the Indian gaming community, the star's recent remarks have naturally created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

BGMI pros Neyoo and Fierce comment on the importance of grinding in New State Mobile

Neyoo went on to discuss how Fierce and his teammates had to grind for months before lifting the trophy at the recently concluded ESL Snapdragon Pro Series New State Mobile LAN tournament. He stated that the game has a different meta and hence requires practice and dedication. As such, he wants his friends to start grinding as well.

He said:

"It took you guys time to adapt to a new game. It also has a different meta as I am finding it hard right now to choose between UMP and AKM."

In response, while Fierce approved the importance of players switching their game of choice to New State Mobile, he also exclaimed that he thinks Jonathan will not do the same. According to him, the latter has every reason to stick to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fierce's words were:

"Johnny (Jonathan) won't be switching, I think. Why will he? He has every reason not to."

With the game still suspended, it remains to be seen if GodLike Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India esports athletes like Jonathan, Clutchgod, Zgod, and ShadowOG will shift to playing New State Mobile.

