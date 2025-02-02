Gods Reign secures first spot as Day 2 of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 LAN Finals ends

Destro-led Gods Reign dethroned Carnival Gaming from the prime spot on Day 2 of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 Grand Finals. The team stood first with 109 points and three Chicken Dinners after 12 matches. The squad enjoyed an outstanding run on Saturday. Team Versatile stood nine points behind in second place.

Carnival Gaming slipped from first to third with 99 points. The Hector-led squad has also played well in the first two days of the Finals. Orangutan Gaming also delivered an impressive performance and jumped to fourth with 82 points. Team Jelly finished fifth with 73 points despite not winning a Chicken Dinner.

Day 3 is scheduled for February 2, 2025. All these finalists have played 12 out of the total 18 matches in the initial two days. The remaining six games of the Finale will be played on Sunday.

Overall standings after Day 2 of SPS BGMI S6 Grand Finals

Gods Reign - 109 points Team Versatile - 100 points Carnival Gaming - 99 points Orangutan - 82 points Just Jelly - 73 points GodLike Esports - 73 points Team Soul - 70 points K9 Esports - 62 points Team RedXRoss - 62 points Wyld Fangs - 59 points Medal Esports - 58 points Gujarat Tigers - 58 points Revenant XSpark - 51 points Reckoning Esports - 51 points WindGod Esports - 40 points Bot Army - 36 points

Team GodLike improved massively on Day 2 and jumped to fifth with 73 points, including 48 eliminations. Team Soul, who had the worst performance on Day 1, bounced back and moved up from 16th to seventh in the overall standings with 70 points and one Chicken Dinner.

K9 Squad suffered a disappointing day as the Omega-led squad slipped to eighth place with 62 points, followed by RedxRoss. Wyld Fangs, which features BGMI veteran Scout, ranked 10th with 59 points.

Top four players after Day 2 (Image via YouTube/ESL India)

Medal Esports had a poor run on Day 2 and fell to 11th place with 58 points. Gujarat Tigers also faltered and slipped to 12th with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark, an experienced BGMI crew, finished 13th with 51 points.

Reckoning Gaming stood 14th with 51 points. WindGod and Bot Amry have also struggled in their 12 matches, finishing 15th and 16th with 40 and 36 points respectively.

