"Google and Apple are looking into how BGMI was deleted": Krafton India responds to ban rumors after removal

After Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) abrupt removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Krafton India have said that they are looking into the matter:

“Google and Apple are looking into how BGMI was deleted.”

Another statement was given by Krafton’s spokesperson to Moneycontrol about the title's de-listing from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store read the following:

Krafton India to speak with MEITY regarding BGMI’s ban

BGMI's removal has become a hot topic in the Indian gaming community. Soon after the de-listing, TechCrunch's Manish Singh relayed a statement by Google that pointed towards the game's ban.

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

The only beacon of light is the reports of a meeting between Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on 29 July 2022. Several influencers have also highlighted this crucial day and asked the players to be hopeful about their return.

The impact of the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from app stores in the country is not restricted to that country alone. This is evidenced by the fact that a report by Econovill cited it as one of the factors for the stock price to plummet on the Korean Exchange by as much as 6.13% in the early session.

The unexpected removal of the event comes a few days after Krafton said it had met its earlier commitment to invest $100 million in India. The game has been surrounded by multiple controversies lately, including a sixteen-year-old boy killing his mother over the game last month.

The ban will negatively impact the thriving ecosystem, with professional players and organizations bearing the brunt. Several popular players, influencers, and content creators have expressed their views about the recent events.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

In a tweet, Ghatak, a professional player, said that banning the game is not the solution. At the same time, he also emphasized the impact the game has had on Indian esports.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Mortal, a household name in the community, also expressed his disbelief around the ban, given the tremendous growth of esports in the country. He also urged the government authorities to take a look into this matter.

It remains to be seen how the events will unfold further, and whether or not the title will manage to stage a comeback.

