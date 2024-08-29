Government of India to host a BGMI LAN event in November 2024

The Indian Government has officially announced esports tournaments of three games, including BGMI, eFootball, and WCC3. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular mobile game in the country. For the first time, the government is all set to host a LAN event of the title in Goa. Players from across the country can register their teams to participate in the tournament.

The Indian Government has recently launched the Create in India Challenge Season 1, which features a total of 25 competitions, including gaming, animation, music, and visual arts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already talked about gaming and esports on several occasions and has said that the government will take steps for its growth in India.

The esports event is a part of this initiative, where players have a growing opportunity to showcase their talents and skills. Winners will receive cash prizes and goodies.

Indian Government to organise a BGMI tournament

Indian Government to conduct esports tournaments

The Qualifiers of the BGMI tournament will be held in four batches. The best three teams from each batch, i.e., a total of 12 teams, from the Qualifiers will be selected for the Grand Finals. Four teams from other countries will directly be invited to compete in the Finals.

A total of 16 finalists will collide against each other from November 20 to 24 in Goa. The Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals stages of the event will also be broadcast live on YouTube.

Here is the schedule for the event:

Qualifiers (Online)

September 1 to 15

September 18 to October 2

October 4 to 19

October 21 to November 4

Grand Finals (LAN)

November 20 to 24, Goa

The Indian government has not yet revealed which countries' teams will be invited to play in this BGMI tournament. This event will definitely create huge excitement among gamers and also boost the esports and gaming scene in the country.

Some state governments like that of Bihar have officially organized esports in the past few years. That said, this is the first time that the Indian government will organize esports competitions. Many top-tier players will be seen contesting in this prestigious event.

In 2023, Krafton hosted a BGMI Invitational tournament, which featured top teams from India and Korea. Some members of the Indian and South Korean governments were also present on its opening day.

Krafton conducts many esports events every year featuring massive prize pools. The BMPS 2024, a huge ₹2 crore prize pool tournament, is currently underway and its Grand Finale will be organized in September in Kerala.

