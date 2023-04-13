"He stepped up when the team needed him the most": Amit comments on BGMI star Hector's importance in Team SouL

On April 11, 2023, Team SouL's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports coach, Amit "Amit" Dubey, organized a watch-party livestream of the game's ongoing scrims on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he gave his opinion on the importance of Hector's role in the team.

Amit began by stating that there are many people who have been criticizing Hector's gameplay and tagging him in their Instagram stories. The PUBG pro urged fans to stop doing so, saying he wants them to remember that Hector has always stepped up for Team SouL when needed.

Hector proved all his critics wrong as he performed brilliantly in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series, helping his team emerge as champions.

Amit said (translated from Hindi):

"A lot of people criticize Hector's gameplay by tagging him on their Instagram stories. However, it must be remembered how he stepped up when the team needed him the most. When all the chips were down and nobody believed in him that he would deliver in the biggest competition, he proved them wrong."

Considering that Hector and Amit boast a great fan following in the BGMI gaming community, it's no surprise that the coach's latest remarks have garnered significant interest.

Team SouL's BGMI coach Amit is all praise for Hector

In the same livestream, Amit explained how Hector stepped up for Team SouL and outperformed every other BGMI esports player. According to him, there were some matches where Hector exceeded everyone's expectations and outperformed his teammate Akshat.

Amit added that Hector worked hard on the training ground and stepped up whenever needed. The coach highlighted how the player is a prime example of someone who has overcome his shortcomings multiple times through tremendous effort.

Amit said (translated from Hindi):

"When it mattered the most, he stepped up and outperformed everyone. There were even a few matches in which Hector outperformed Akshat. So that's it. Where he had to step up, try hard, and perform, he did that efficiently. He has proven that you can overcome your shortcomings by working hard."

Amit then urged fans to wait for BGMI's official return to the Indian market, as it will pave the way for the organization of esports tournaments in the country.

