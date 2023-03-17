"Hope it makes its return in April": BGMI caster Spero is optimistic about the game's comeback

In a YouTube reaction livestream on March 16, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla addressed the possibility of BGMI's return to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in April.

Over the last few months, many prominent streamers and content creators have claimed that the popular battle royale title might reappear in the Indian market this April.

Timestamp: 3:11

Spero highlighted how everyone has been awaiting Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback for a long time. He also asked his fans not to give up hope that the game will return next month.

The streamer said:

"It's already March 16. The dates mentioned by multiple pundits are coming closer. In that case, BGMI should make its comeback soon. It's like we are all looking at the sky and waiting for it to return. Hope it makes its return in April."

Considering Spero is an official caster associated with Krafton India, his comments on Battlegrounds Mobile India's return have led to a lot of excitement among fans and lovers of the game.

"Things might get out of hand": Spero predicts what would happen if BGMI does not return in April this year

In the same livestream, Spero stated that if Battlegrounds Mobile India does not return in April this year, a lot of things in the gaming community might change for the worse.

He explained:

"All I am saying is that you guys should wait for April. However, if it fails to make a comeback even in April, then things might get out of hand. Let's hope for the best."

Although Spero is optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and casting official and third-party tournaments/scrims, the game remains suspended in the Indian market.

Millions of players and gaming enthusiasts across the nation are eagerly waiting for BGMI to return to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, for now, there is no official confirmation from Krafton on when the battle royale game will receive new content.

Poll : 0 votes