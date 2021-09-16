How to download BGMI 1.6 update today on Android & iOS devices

The BGMI 1.6 update is all set to roll out today and players are incredibly enthusiastic about its arrival. The patch notes preview for the same was released recently and provided users with insight into all the features that will be introduced into the battle royale title.

After downloading the BGMI 1.6 version, players will be rewarded with two Classic Crate Coupons. On top of this, if gamers watch the new update theme video, they will be provided with a Cell Matrix lobby background for 60 days.

A guide on how to download BGMI 1.6 update on Android and iOS devices

Android

Here are the steps that players can follow to avail the latest version of BGMI on their devices:

Step 1: On the Google Play Store, players would first have to search for “Battlegrounds Mobile India.”

They can otherwise also use the link provided above to head over to BGMI's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Next, they will need to click on the “Update” button. The download for the BGMI 1.6 update will start soon.

iOS

Listed below are the steps to download the BGMI 1.6 update on iOS:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers would have to open the App Store and then tap on the profile icon located at the top of their screen.

Step 2: They should then scroll down to see the pending updates and release notes.

Step 3: Finally, users should tap on the “Update” option next to BGMI to update the application to the latest version.

Schedule of the update

On the official website, the developers have revealed the exact date and time for the update, which will be released on both Android and iOS platforms:

Google Play Store: 16 September, 2:30 pm - 17 September, 3:30 pm

Apple App Store: 17 September, 11:00 am

(The time of the update may be affected based on the device that the player is using.)

