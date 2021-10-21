How to get free Rockstar Mini 14 skin in BGMI this week

Exclusive weapon skins and cosmetics are some of the most sought after items in BGMI. The battle royale title from Krafton Inc. has recently rolled out an event that will reward gamers with a Rockstar Mini 14 skin in the game.

Since BGMI is exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community, it goes without saying that the developers will roll out special events to celebrate the Indian festival season.

The recent event that has been rolled out aims to celebrate India's festival of lights in the game. Undoubtedly, gamers are quite thrilled to get the opportunity to get hold of some rewards, including the Mini 14 skin.

BGMI Lamp Exchange event rewards gamers with Rockstar Mini 14 skin and more

With Diwali just around the corner, BGMI has decided to roll out a special event for gamers to participate in and try to get hold of some exclusive items. The Lamp Exchange event commenced on 20 October and will continue until 10 November.

In the interim, gamers will be required to collect lamps by completing certain missions in the game. Once gamers reach a certain number of lamps, they can redeem them for specific in-game items. To get the Rockstar Mini 14 skin, gamers will be required to redeem 700 lamps in the game.

The detailed list of rewards available in BGMI is given below:

Rockstar – Mini 14 (1 redemption) (0/700)

Cool Cat Set (1 redemption) (0/500)

Cool Cat Headband (1 redemption) (0/200)

1 supply crate coupon scrap (10 redemptions) (0/10)

1 classic crate coupon scrap (10 redemptions) (0/10)

100 AG cash (10 redemptions) (0/10)

Thrill ride BP Crate (99 redemptions) (0/5)

It might seem impossible to unlock the Rockstar Mini 14 skin through the Diwali event as it requires 700 lamps. However, the required missions will reward gamers with an adequate amount of the items.

Gamers will earn lamps when they enter the match with friends as well as squad up. The detailed list of the lamps earned through various missions is given below:

Play any mode 5 times with friends (every day) – 30 lamps

Play classic mode 20 times as a squad – 100 lamps

Play classic mode 40 times as a squad – 200 lamps

Play classic mode 60 times as a squad – 300 lamps

It is evident that earning the Rockstar Mini 14 in BGMI is not as difficult as it may look. Gamers will just need to be consistent and play the game regularly to earn the lamps and redeem the item.

