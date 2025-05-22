How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025

May 22 marks the beginning of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. This BGMI event will see 96 teams competing for a prize pool exceeding ₹2 crore. The tournament will be organized in six stages, with the initial five being hosted online and the last one, the Grand Finals, taking place in early July in Delhi.
Krafton introduced the BMPS event in mid-2022, followed by the second and third editions in 2023 and 2024. The publisher is set to host the fourth edition of the Pro Series from May 22, 2025, to July 6, 2025.
The company organized the BGIS 2025 in March and April this year. It was the largest BGMI event to date, boasting a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.
BMPS 2025 livestream and dates
The Krafton India Esports YouTube channel will livestream the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 in multiple local languages. The broadcast will start at 2:30 pm IST every matchday.
Here is the schedule for the tournament:
- Round 1 - May 22 to June 3
- Round 2 - June 5 to 8
- Round 3 - June 9 to 12
- Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17
- Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22
- Grand Finals - July 4 to 6
Participating teams in BMPS 2025
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Amry X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
- Genesis Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
The BMPS will kick off with Round 1 from May 22 to June 3, where the 96 participating teams will each play 12 matches. The top 80 in the overall standings will qualify for the subsequent stages, while the bottom 16 will face elimination from the competition.
Ahead of the tournament, organizations like 8Bit, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Soul have made changes to their lineups.