How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025

By Gametube
Modified May 22, 2025 06:12 IST
BMPS 2025 will be streamed on Krafton India Esports&rsquo; YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 will feature 96 teams (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

May 22 marks the beginning of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. This BGMI event will see 96 teams competing for a prize pool exceeding ₹2 crore. The tournament will be organized in six stages, with the initial five being hosted online and the last one, the Grand Finals, taking place in early July in Delhi.

Krafton introduced the BMPS event in mid-2022, followed by the second and third editions in 2023 and 2024. The publisher is set to host the fourth edition of the Pro Series from May 22, 2025, to July 6, 2025.

The company organized the BGIS 2025 in March and April this year. It was the largest BGMI event to date, boasting a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

BMPS 2025 livestream and dates

The Krafton India Esports YouTube channel will livestream the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 in multiple local languages. The broadcast will start at 2:30 pm IST every matchday.

Here is the schedule for the tournament:

  • Round 1 - May 22 to June 3
  • Round 2 - June 5 to 8
  • Round 3 - June 9 to 12
  • Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17
  • Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22
  • Grand Finals - July 4 to 6

Participating teams in BMPS 2025

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit
  17. Team Forever
  18. Shadow Blitz
  19. NONX
  20. Learn From Past
  21. M4x
  22. QE ACE Esports
  23. JUX Esports
  24. GlitchxReborn
  25. ESGxESN
  26. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  27. Fearless 4
  28. GGX
  29. 2OP Official
  30. DOD
  31. ARC
  32. 4Everx
  33. iQOO Orangutan
  34. Bot Amry X 16s
  35. iQOOxTeam Soul
  36. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  37. TWOB
  38. VST
  39. APE City
  40. 4Merical Esports
  41. SW
  42. ARC
  43. Raven Esports
  44. Akz
  45. Alibaba Raiders
  46. LHS
  47. UC Gaming
  48. GOx
  49. iQOOxReckoning
  50. FS Esports
  51. H4Kx
  52. Team Insane
  53. DSL
  54. 4Barriers
  55. WindGod
  56. K9 OnePlus
  57. Raka Esports
  58. 4TRx
  59. Universe7
  60. ACEx Esports
  61. TCWxEMZ
  62. Team Zero
  63. DGn
  64. TGL
  65. DG
  66. REAU
  67. PNxMedal
  68. Rising Inferno Esports
  69. Vasista Esports
  70. Troy
  71. Team Chenab Valley
  72. DC Esports
  73. MYTx
  74. NCxWW
  75. Money Makerz
  76. Bo7s
  77. Honey Bee
  78. Assam Tiger Esports
  79. True Rippers
  80. Team Aryan
  81. Genesis Esports
  82. SOAxLEx
  83. TMM
  84. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  85. Rider Esports
  86. Eggy
  87. WGAE
  88. Welt
  89. Team Halo
  90. IocSGY
  91. Wyld Fangs
  92. ASRG
  93. MYTH
  94. Team GG
  95. Team Cosmic
  96. Aerobotz
The BMPS will kick off with Round 1 from May 22 to June 3, where the 96 participating teams will each play 12 matches. The top 80 in the overall standings will qualify for the subsequent stages, while the bottom 16 will face elimination from the competition.

Ahead of the tournament, organizations like 8Bit, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Soul have made changes to their lineups.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
