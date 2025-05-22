How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025

May 22 marks the beginning of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. This BGMI event will see 96 teams competing for a prize pool exceeding ₹2 crore. The tournament will be organized in six stages, with the initial five being hosted online and the last one, the Grand Finals, taking place in early July in Delhi.

Krafton introduced the BMPS event in mid-2022, followed by the second and third editions in 2023 and 2024. The publisher is set to host the fourth edition of the Pro Series from May 22, 2025, to July 6, 2025.

The company organized the BGIS 2025 in March and April this year. It was the largest BGMI event to date, boasting a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

BMPS 2025 livestream and dates

The Krafton India Esports YouTube channel will livestream the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 in multiple local languages. The broadcast will start at 2:30 pm IST every matchday.

Here is the schedule for the tournament:

Round 1 - May 22 to June 3

Round 2 - June 5 to 8

Round 3 - June 9 to 12

Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17

Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22

Grand Finals - July 4 to 6

Participating teams in BMPS 2025

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx iQOO Orangutan Bot Amry X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan Genesis Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

The BMPS will kick off with Round 1 from May 22 to June 3, where the 96 participating teams will each play 12 matches. The top 80 in the overall standings will qualify for the subsequent stages, while the bottom 16 will face elimination from the competition.

Ahead of the tournament, organizations like 8Bit, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Soul have made changes to their lineups.

