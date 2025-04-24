How to watch BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata

India’s top 16 BGMI teams are gearing up for the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. The three-day high-octane event is set to take place on April 25, 26, and 27 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. This is the largest tournament for the game ever, with a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

The 16 finalists will compete against one another in the Battle Royale mode across 18 matches. The top-performing team will lift the trophy and take home ₹69.6 lakh in prize money.

The bottom 16 teams from the Semifinals, who were eliminated from the event, were awarded ₹3 lakh each.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Finals

Here are the 16 teams participating in the Grand Finals of the BGIS:

4EverxRedXRoss Bot Army Cincinnati Kids FS Esports Genesis Esports GodLike Esports Hades H4K Medal Esports Orangutan Reckoning Esports Rivalry NRI SOA Esports Team Soul Team Versatile THWxNonx Esports True Rippers

When and how to watch

Fans can watch the Grand Finals live at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

The matches will also be livestreamed in multiple local languages from 1 PM IST onwards on the specified dates. You can catch the action on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Each day, the first match will be played on the Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth matches will take place on Miramar, Sanhok, and Erangel, respectively. The fifth and sixth matches will be contested on the Miramar and Erangel maps, respectively.

Here is the map order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, delivered an impressive performance in the BGIS 2025 Semifinals. GodLike Esports also performed exceptionally well and entered the Grand Finals on a high note.

FS Esports, a relatively inexperienced team, showcased remarkable performances and secured third place in the Semifinals Week 1.

Rivalry, Reckoning, True Rippers, and Team Versatile also had strong runs in the previous stage of the tournament to book their spots in the next one.

Medal Esports made a strong comeback in the second week of the BGIS Semifinals, securing their spot in the Grand Finals. THW, Orangutan, 4Ever, and Genesis also improved their performances that week.

Team Soul won the final match of the Semifinals, narrowly earning their place in the ultimate stage. Hades H4K and Bot Army barely managed to secure their spots in the BGIS 2025 Finals.

